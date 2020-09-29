© Ruptly







The protests were organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic, andWhen the protesters reached the Public Prosecutor's Office, they were stopped by a barrier erected by the police, the Mossos d'Esquadra, at which point they began bombarding the officers with the severed hogs' heads. Local media reported that there were at least five arrests during the marches.Trash cans were set on fire and protesters also forced open the gates of the Ciutadella Park, which had been shut since 4pm Monday afternoon. Pigs' heads were also left outside the Ministry of Justice., as cries of "Not one step back! Independence!" and "The streets will always be ours!" rang out at demonstrations.There were repeated calls throughout the marches for the release of political prisoners and for Catalan self-determination, the crowds roaring, "Occupation forces out!"