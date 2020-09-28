© Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com



Humor as the Indispensable Tool

"I was struck the other night listening to one of the interviews about the books being written about Donald Trump and somebody said: He has no sense of humor. And it struck me: I've never seen him laugh. I've never seen him make fun of himself. And it is really telling that part of the cruelty and indifference and just the plain meanness that we see on a regular basis from him is in part because he has no sense of humor... Kamala, have you experienced that, too, with him?"

"I totally agree with you, Hillary. There is nothing joyful about him.... And it's such a shame, really, I mean on one level, you just have to feel like, you know, I mean, everyone should have something in their life that gives them the ability to smile — a genuine smile.... And having a sense of humor about oneself is kind of like being kind to yourself — like not taking it too seriously."

The Man Who Never Laughs

"And just like that, Trump isn't funny anymore," tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt in 2017.

tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt in 2017. "Trump, I suspect, isn't unfunny," wrote Bret Stephens for the New York Times in 2018. "He's anti-funny."

James Comey to George Stephanopoulos in 2018: "It stayed with me that I've never seen him laugh."

Nancy LeTourneau for the Washington Monthly in 2019: "I see no evidence that this president actually has a sense of humor...Trump never laughs."

World's Greatest Comedian?

[Trump] is the most successful stand-up comedian in the history of humanity. His rallies with gigantic audiences are literally stand-up comedy. He does it to entertain. He literally says funny things and his audience laughs. And they go because he will say funny things that will make them laugh.... You literally want to overthrow the government because you don't recognize a joke.

What Tickles Trump's Funny Bone?

Last Monday — unbeknownst to one another —— "Dilbert" cartoonist, pundit, and author — argued in his morning podcast thatIn the second event, commentators at a Biden-Harris fundraiser confidently asserted that the president had no sense of humor at all.So which is it? Is Trump funny or not?As an actor, TED Talk veteran, and public speaker, I've seen firsthand what a powerful a tool a good sense of humor can be. Friedrich Nietzsche (unfunny even by German standards) wrote "that we should call every truth false which was not accompanied by at least one laugh."To quote Joe Biden, "That's no joke."Still, I admit I'd never given much thought to Trump's sense of humor until this week.On Monday evening, the Biden Victory Fund sponsored on online fundraiser with Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton. The hour-long Zoom call was hosted byThe event was mostly an exercise in mutual admiration — lots of flattery and enthusiastic head nodding.glancing down at her notes and gesticulating more than the sign language interpreter.Around the 30-minute mark, Poehler gave a testimonial about how "humor can unite us," noting how grateful she was that she and Rudolph were able to create shows that have given people some relief "during a very, very scary time."After praising her own good humor and alleged propensity "to make fun of herself," she remarked:Of course, Harris immediately agreed as, like, only a Californian can, you know?(A side note: Harris and Hillary seem to equate laughing with a great sense of humor, but this isn't necessarily true. For instance, both women are quick to burst into fits of laughter, but they never once manage to be funny themselves.)The idea of Trump as someone without a sense of humor — the Man Who Never Laughs — is hardly something that suddenly "struck" Hillary the night before she zoomed in for the fundraiser.They explicitly began discouraging people from laughing at — and especially with — then candidate Trump. Clinton told Seth Meyers in late 2015:"You know, I have to say, Seth,"A few months later,The theme continued unabated for the next four years:After all, he starred in and produced the hit reality show The Apprentice, which regularly pulled in 10 to 20 million-plus nightly viewers from 2003 to 2007. Since 2015, he has drawn tens of thousands of adoring fans to his political rallies since 2015. There is even a photo of Bill and Hillary laughing uproariously with Trump and Melania at their wedding reception in 2005.Trump has said many silly, impolitic, and even outrageous statements during his time in office. As a non-politician, he's used to speaking his mind and does so indiscriminately.He voices real, honest assessments of people and situations that are instantly appealing and catchy. His coining of mean nicknames for people — while about as clever as a fifth grader — has the effect of unsettling opponents and altering the terms of engagement. He also calls out the media on their overwhelming bias in ways no Republican has ever been willing to do.Since 2008, Coffee with Scott Adams is a podcast (formerly a blog) that analyzes current events "through a persuasion lens." Quirkily independent in his politics, Adams is a keen-eyed student of American politics and media. In 2016,In Monday's episode, Adams describes his recent interaction on Twitter with actress Daisy Fuentes. Fuentes tweeted that she believed Atlantic reporter Jeffrey Goldberg's anonymous claims about Trump's supposed remarks about interred American soldiers in France in 2018, "because they sounded like" his comments about John McCain in 2015. Back then, Trump said at the Family Leadership Council that McCain was not a war hero because he had been a POW. "I like people who weren't captured," he said.In his podcast, Adams relates that he informed Fuentes thatIn other words, the president had been joking.Fuentes countered thatSpotting a teaching opportunity, Adams told her:Adams' main point is undeniable — millions of Americans think Trump is hilarious and entertaining. Moreover, they are able to tell when he's joking. As GOP strategist Brad Todd put it,Yet Democrats — including Harris and Clinton — either miss this point or obstinately refuse to see it. Their hate blinds them to the fact that the president more closely resembles Jackie Mason than Mussolini.Like all art forms, comedy is in the eye of the beholder. One might not find Trump's stand-up routine particularly funny (I usually don't), but that doesn't render it "objectively" unfunny. Michelle Wolf, Garrison Keillor, and Sarah Silverman have never made me laugh, but I'd wouldn't accuse them of not possessing a sense of humor.I suspect the real reason that Democrats don't find Trump funny is the same reason most Republicans don't think Stephen Colbert is funny —After all, if you don't get the joke, it's probably on you.— a free form blend of insult-based slapstick (think Don Rickles) and deadpan performance-art comedy (think Sacha Baron Cohen) —His preferred weapon against those who would destroy him isas Hamlet puts it. Most Republicans understandably no longer see a difference between attacks on the President and those on themselves, their political beliefs, their faith traditions, and their country.For four years, Democrats have missed the jest, but drunk deeply of the poison. As a result,— hate, rage, intolerance, pessimism, and, yes, a miserable, puritanical humorlessness.Will a loss in November make them reassess their approach to Trump and to their friends and neighbors who support him?Don't make me laugh.