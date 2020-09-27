© Images by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan (l) and Defense Ministry of Armenia (r)

Royal Hasanov , resident of Tartar district , born in 1987,

Jalal Zalov , resident of Dashkesan region , born in 1982,

residents of Fizuli region Fizuli Mamedov born in 1960 and Vusal Guliyev born in 1995,

residents of Agdam region Beykishi Zeynalov born in 1961 and Eshgin Allahyarov born in 1997.

Early in the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan began an intensive shelling of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the capital of the republic of Stepanakert, going on the offensive along the entire line of contact.To date, it is known thatBaku reported the destruction of. There are casualties on both sides.The Armenian military continues to shoot down Azerbaijani military equipment, the Armenian Defense Ministry reports. Another video with the destruction of enemy equipment is being published by the press secretary of the department Shushan Stepanyan."The units of the Defense Army destroyed 4 enemy helicopters, about 15 UAVs, including shock ones, 10 tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle. The losses of the Defense Army are being specified, "said the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan .It is also reported that in the direction of Agdere and Murovdag, several enemy posts were destroyed, the heights were taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army. In addition,Shushan Stepanyan called the message about the "liberation" of the villages "of the Azerbaijani propaganda"."At the moment, the units of the NKR Defense Army are conducting defensive battles in the northern, southern and southeastern directions, preventing the enemy from advancing. The enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and armored vehicles," the Armenian Defense Ministry said.At about 6:00 am on September 27, Azerbaijan launched an offensive along the entire line of demarcation and began shelling settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including shelling the capital of the republic.In Karabakh, two dead civilians were reported, in Baku - about six.The Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army is currently suppressing all attempts to advance the enemy on the line of contact with decisive counterattacks, the Azerbaijani side suffers heavy losses. This is stated in the statement of the Minister of Defense of Armenia David Tonoyan, circulated today, on September 27.The statement of the head of the Armenian defense department notes that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, "grossly violating the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the negotiation process for a peaceful resolution of the conflict," using missile and artillery weapons and aviation, went on the offensive along the entire length of the at gunpoint the combat positions of the Artsakh Defense Army (Armenian historical name of Nagorno-Karabakh. - Ed .) and the republic's settlements.. At present, the Artsakh Defense Army suppresses all attempts to advance the enemy by decisive counterattacks, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy, " the minister said.The head of the military department stressed that, acting as the guarantor of the security of Karabakh, the Armed Forces of Armenia are ready to provide him with any support to protect the population. According to the head of the military department, the Azerbaijani authorities did not learn the lessons from the inglorious defeats of the past and again overestimated their capabilities, for which they will be severely punished."This gamble will entail grave consequences for the enemy. Our answer will be just as tough. The Armenian army possesses all the means to once again defeat and suppress the enemy's encroachment on our Motherland," the minister stressed.According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the country's armed forces at these hours are advancing in the direction of the Agderin and Terter regions (Mardakert). Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijani army was conducting an offensive operation in the Fizuli and Jabrayil directions.According to the Armenian side, on the morning of September 27, Azerbaijan began an intensive shelling of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the capital of Stepanakert, going on the offensive along the entire line. For its part, Baku denies that they attacked Karabakh and says they are conducting a counter-offensive operation. It is known that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have lost two helicopters, three tanks and drones. The parties suffer casualties. Civilian casualties were reported on both sides.Armenian volunteers rush to the front.The citizens of Armenia en masse turn to the territorial military commissariats, wishing to volunteer for the war zone in Karabakh. This was reported on September 27 by the Ministry of Defense of the republic.According to the information, over the past few hours throughout the country, citizens, individually and in groups, have applied to the military enlistment offices with a request to go to the front."The Ministry of Defense of Armenia, highly assessing the readiness of our compatriots, reports that at the moment there is no need to mobilize volunteers. If the need arises, the Ministry of Defense will make a special statement," the statement says.The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has published a list of six people wounded during the resumption of hostilities in Karabakh."As a result of the provocation of the enemy along the entire front line, civilians were injured," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.According to the ministry, six people were injured: