biden troops

New video has surfaced showing Joe Biden addressing troops at a military base instructing them to "clap for that, you stupid bastards."
New video has surfaced showing Joe Biden addressing troops at a Al-Dharfra Air Base instructing them to "clap for that, you stupid bastards."

The clip, which is only 15 seconds and hasn't any other context than the former Vice President's words, shows Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden standing before a room of troops.

"Notwithstanding what you might have heard about me," Biden said, "one, I have very good judgement, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the Academy, I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards."


Was Biden trying to imitate John Wayne or some sort of "tough guy" character? Whatever it was, it did not land with the troops.

If it's a joke, it should be noted that the establishment press has been reporting every single joke Trump has uttered since 2016 as if he was serious.


Another clip released on Twitter apparently shows the former VP calling the troops "slow" and a "dull" or "dumb" bunch:


Recently, The Atlantic ran a now-debunked hit piece on Donald Trump claiming that he referred to troops as "losers" and "suckers." No proof of the claim was ever offered and even disgraced former National Security Advisor John Bolton refuted the claim.

Unlike the story in The Atlantic's dud "bombshell" report, Biden calling the troops names actually happened:

"Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for 'the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,'" Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told The Daily Beast.