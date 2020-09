New video has surfaced showing Joe Biden addressing troops at a Al-Dharfra Air Base instructing them to "clap for that, you stupid bastards."The clip, which is only 15 seconds and hasn't any other context than the former Vice President's words, shows Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden standing before a room of troops."Notwithstanding what you might have heard about me," Biden said,Was Biden trying to imitate John Wayne or some sort of "tough guy" character? Whatever it was, it did not land with the troops.If it's a joke, it should be noted thatAnother clip released on Twitter apparently shows the former VP calling the troops "slow" and a "dull" or "dumb" bunch:Recently, The Atlantic ran a now-debunked hit piece on Donald Trump claiming that he referred to troops as "losers" and "suckers."Unlike the story in The Atlantic's dud "bombshell" report, Biden calling the troops names actually happened:"Vice President Biden was jokingly encouraging the audience to clap for an airwoman on the stage, and a number of service members can be seen laughing and smiling at the comment. Seconds before, he praised them for 'the incredible sacrifices [they] make for our country,'" Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates told The Daily Beast