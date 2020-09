Two Journalists

"I have rarely found a significant story where there isn't a document. ...Often you can't get it because it's classified but... it's there, and if you can get somebody to assist you, it will indeed help you with your story. ...The hardest documents [to get] are intelligence documents. ...And I've had them and printed them."

"Documents rarely just arrive in the mail out of the blue. ...You have to go to human beings and say, 'Will you give it to me?' You say, 'Come on, let's talk. Let's, uh, not be chickenshit about this.'"

About the Author:

Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show Redacted Tonight. His new book "Bullet Points and Punch Lines" is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com.

The next time you see a mainstream-media talking-head fawn over Woodward, just remember that if they had any backbone, any moral core, they would be fawning over Assange instead.The completely fair super awesome trial of Julian Assange continues in the U.K. as I write this. It's a beautiful blend of the works of Kafka, Stalin and Joseph Heller.Seeing as Julian is kept in a glass container in the courtroom, like a captured cockroach, maybe Kafka wins the day.What they're deciding in this trial is whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, or "kidnapped" as the kids call it these days.If he is lovingly black-bagged by our government, they have promised he will face 175 years in prison if convicted by another super rad show trial presided over by an American government puppet judge. (A puppet judge is just like a real judge but they've got the government so far up their backside they can taste the Cheetos.)Countless excitable activists out there say this persecution of Julian Assange is unheard of. They're acting like no journalist has ever been prosecuted under the Espionage Act . They're acting like it's unprecedented for the U.S. to go after a journalist who's not even a U.S. citizen and has never operated his organization from the U.S. They're acting like it's ridiculous to add on new superseding indictments days before the trial begins.(Sorry for the buildup - I thought that paragraph would come out differently.)Right now, one journalist, Julian Assange, is on trial while being held in a maximum security prison in London. Another journalist, Bob Woodward, is in a very different situation. The liberal Establishment is preparing to chisel his likeness out of a small boulder and display it next to the Lincoln Memorial. They love him because he got President Donald Trump to do interviews wherein Trump, as always, sounds like a lying buffoon. Among other things the president admits he knew Covid-19 was " deadly stuff " back in at least February, but played it down anyway.But this is nothing new. Every time Bob Woodward puts out a book, the mainstream media fan-girls all over him. Myriad kings and queens of televised logorrhea describe him as a "veteran reporter," a "famed reporter," or "synonymous with investigative journalism!"Well, Julian is on trial for obtaining and disclosing classified information from the U.S. government. Liberal superhero Bob Woodward would never do such a thing like that! ...Oh, that's right. He actually said in his own online journalism class Well, maybe the difference between Assange (currently being fed to the lions) and Woodward (currently being lionized) is that Assange supposedly pressured people into giving him classified information whereas Woodward would never do that. For Bob the information just arrives at his door unsolicited.Soooo, the guy that has the entire mainstream media licking his shoes has been involved in obtaining and publishing classified information, and in fact pressuring sources into supplying him those documents?between the Almighty Bob Woodward and the so-called servant of Lucifer, Julian Assange.Not one sentence. Whereas, the outlets Woodward works with likeThey said there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq; they saidwhile she was still alive ; they published 16 anti-Bernie Sanders while trying to sink his candidacy. millions of Uighurs based on extrapolating from the accounts of EIGHT PEOPLE ! They are utter garbage when compared to the unassailable record of WikiLeaks. But when needed, legacy media like The Washington Post and The New York TimesJulian Assange actually stood up to the U.S. and U.K. empires by publishing their war crimes. Woodward hasn't really done that since President Richard Nixon was in office. Most big-time American journalists back down to the State Department when push comes to shove.The next time you see a mainstream media talking-head fawn over Bob Woodward, just remember that if they had any backbone, any moral core, they would be fawning over Julian Assange instead.(The jaw-dropping video clips of Bob Woodward were discovered and put together by Matt Orfalea. You can watch his work here .)