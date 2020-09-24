Puppet Masters
Queen to receive government 'bailout' after Crown Estate hit by lockdown's economic destruction
Independent
Thu, 24 Sep 2020 19:14 UTC
The royal family takes in rental receipts from shops in London's Regent Street, alongside malls and retail parks around the country - but the value of its portfolio has fallen by more than £500m since the pandemic hit.
The Treasury said it would provide the estate with extra money to meet any shortfall in profits and make sure the Queen's sovereign grant remains at its current level.
"In the event of a reduction in the Crown Estate's profits, the sovereign grant is set at the same level as the previous year," a spokesperson said told The Independent.
"The revenue from the Crown Estate helps pay for our vital public services - over the last 10 years it has returned a total of £2.8bn to the Exchequer. The sovereign grant funds the official business of the monarchy, and does not provide a private income to any member of the royal family."
More details on the next sovereign grant are expected to be set out on Friday - but legislation governing the formula prevents the overall amount given to the Queen from ever being allowed to fall.
Graham Smith, of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, described it as a "golden ratchet", adding: "Once the grant goes up it can never come down, and the taxpayer loses out."
Robert Palmer, the head of Tax Justice UK, added: "This royal bailout will be tough to stomach for people who love the Queen but have lost their jobs and businesses during the pandemic."
Any profits made by the Crown Estate are passed to the Treasury which, in turn, hands 25 per cent of the profits back to the Queen through the sovereign grant.
However, the Crown Estate announced last week a fall in the value of its rental portfolio by £55m to £13.4bn - a drop of 1.2 per cent.
An agreement with the Treasury means the estate has begun making "staggered" revenue payments to the government.
Dan Labbad, the Crown Estate's chief executive, said: "The current economic and market disruption has led us to take the precaution, with the agreement of the Treasury, of implementing a staged process for the payment of the whole of our net revenue profit."
- Rank-and-file union members snub Biden for Trump
- Barr, AGs to meet on fragmenting case against Google
- Hoping to force an outcome, US sanctions opposition parties in Venezuela ahead of elections
- Alexander Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president
- Fauci clashes with Rand Paul again at coronavirus hearing: 'You are not listening'
- Belarus faces imminent sanctions as pressure mounts on Lukashenko
- What's the difference between 'villain' Assange and 'intrepid' Woodward
- Reuters pulls a CNN on its description of Louisville protest where two officers were shot
- Russia: OPCW should release data on Navalny 'poisoning' to all member states; says Germany failing to provide answers
- Neanderthal's Y chromosome replaced during mating event with human
- Newly identified 'landfalling droughts' originate over ocean, grow faster, more severe impact
- Puppetmaster George Soros is indeed an enabler of US street violence
- Trump: 2020 election will end up at Supreme Court, 'very important we have nine justices'
- Multiple coyote attacks on people reported at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base in North Carolina
- No more 'foreigners' & 'fare dodgers': Berlin introduces new 'sensitive language' guidelines for public employees & shocks public
- 2 officers shot in Louisville amid protests over Breonna Taylor charges, 1 suspect in custody
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Determined to raze California to the ground, Governor Newsom signs order banning new gas-fueled cars by 2035
- The true allies that are calling for Assange's immediate release: Lula, Rousseff, Morales, Zapatero, Corbyn, Correa, Paul, Galloway, Gravel, Varoufakis...
