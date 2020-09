© REUTERS



Picture a female jurist who has consistently defied social expectations imposed on women and whose legal thinking is closely bound up with her faith. No, I'm not talking about Amy Coney Barrett, reported to top President Trump's list of candidates to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. I'm talking about Ginsburg herself.Ginsburg believed fervently that conventional expectations shouldn't hinder women as they seek their full, fair share of public life. Nor was she shy about how her Jewish faith shaped her judicial mind. In an essay for the American Jewish Committee published in 1993, she wrote: "Laws as protectors of the oppressed, the poor, the loner, is evident in the work of my Jewish predecessors. . . . The biblical command 'Justice, justice shalt thou pursue' is a strand that ties them together.""Amy represents an opportunity to showcase a generationally brilliant, special intellect — who also is a mom," says O. Carter Snead, Barrett's longtime faculty colleague at the Notre Dame law school, where Barrett also received her law degree.Harvard Law School prof Noah Feldman — a liberal who testified before Congress in favor of ­impeaching the president — hailed her as "a truly brilliant lawyer" in a 2018 column. Feldman should know. He and Barrett were members of the same class of Supreme Court clerks in 1998."She was one of the two best lawyers" of the 40 clerks "and arguably the single best." Feldman concluded: "She was legally prepared enough to go on the court 20 years ago."As one conservative activist told me, "the left is going to burn everything down no matter whom we pick, so we might as well get the right person on the court."One senior Hill staffer was even blunter: "This late in the game, I'm not interested in today's version of [George H.W. Bush chief of staff John] Sununu vouching for today's version of [Justice David] Souter" — i.e.,The inherent dignity of all life is no mere slogan or academic concept for Barrett. Perhaps a large family like hers is unusual for a woman of Barrett's social class and profession. Then again, as one highly accomplished lawyer put it in 2007, it's "good for the public to see that women come in all sizes and shapes, just as men do, and they don't necessarily look alike or think alike."That lawyer was Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Sohrab Ahmari is The Post's op-ed editor and author of the forthcoming book " The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. " Twitter: @SohrabAhmari