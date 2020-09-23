COVID-19 — A Massive Brainwashing Scheme?

Just How Deadly Is COVID-19?

Infection Fatality Rate on Par With the Flu

"Because many cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are asymptomatic, generalizable data on the true number of persons infected are lacking, and that when calculating mortality rates from confirmed cases, you end up overestimating the infection fatality ratio (IFR)."

"To calculate a true infection fatality ratio, population prevalence data are needed from large geographic areas where reliable death data also exist ... We combined prevalence estimates from a statewide random sample with Indiana vital statistics data of confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In brief, our stratified random sample consisted of state residents aged 12 years and older. Known decedents and incarcerated persons were excluded. Because nursing homes were limiting residents' ability to leave and re-enter the facilities, their participation was unlikely. Participants were tested from 25 April to 29 April 2020 for active viral infection and SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which would indicate prior infection ... We calculated the IFR by age, race, sex, and ethnicity on the basis of the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of 29 April 2020, divided by the number of infections. Although nursing home residents were not tested, they represented 54.9% of Indiana's deaths. Thus, we excluded nursing home residents from all calculations (that is, deaths and infections). To account for all infections, we added the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the testing period and noninstitutionalized COVID-19 deaths into the denominator ... Our random-sample study estimated 187 802 cumulative infections, to which 180 hospitalizations were added. The average age among all COVID-19 decedents was 76.9 years. The overall noninstitutionalized infection fatality ratio was 0.26% ... Persons younger than 40 years had an infection fatality ratio of 0.01%; those aged 60 or older had an infection fatality ratio of 1.71%. Whites had an infection fatality ratio of 0.18%; non-Whites had an infection fatality ratio of 0.59%."

Put another way, if you're under the age of 60, your chances of dying from the flu is greater than your chance of dying from COVID-19.

Expect Massive Propaganda Campaign to Boost Vaccine Uptake

Personal freedom message — A message about how COVID-19 is limiting people's personal freedom and how working together to get enough people vaccinated can preserve society's personal freedoms.



Economic freedom message — A message about how COVID-19 is limiting people's economic freedom and how, by working together to get enough people vaccinated, society can preserve its economic freedom.



Self-interest message — A message that COVID-19 presents a real danger to one's health, even if one is young and healthy, with the idea being that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent oneself from getting sick.



Community interest message — A message about the dangers of COVID-19 to the health of loved ones. The idea to promote is that the more people who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the lower the risk that one's loved ones will get sick. The idea: Society must work together and all get vaccinated.



Economic benefit message — A message about how COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on the economy and the only way to strengthen the economy is to work together to get enough people vaccinated.



Guilt message — This message is about the danger that COVID-19 presents to the health of one's family and community, with the idea that the best way to protect them is by getting vaccinated, and that society must work together to get enough people vaccinated. Then it asks the participant to imagine the guilt they will feel if they don't get vaccinated and spread the disease.



Embarrassment message — This message is about the danger that COVID-19 presents to the health of one's family and community. The idea to promote is that the best way to protect them is by getting vaccinated and by working together to make sure enough people get vaccinated. Then it asks the participant to imagine the embarrassment they will feel if they don't get vaccinated and subsequently spread the disease.



Anger message — This message is about the danger that COVID-19 presents to the health of one's family and community. The sales idea is that the best way to protect them is by getting vaccinated and by working together to make sure that enough people get vaccinated. It then asks the participant to imagine the anger they will feel if they don't get vaccinated and spread the disease.



Trust in science message — A message about how getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way of protecting one's community. It promotes the idea that vaccination is backed by science, and that anyone who doesn't get vaccinated doesn't understand how infections are spread or who ignores science.



Not bravery message — A message which describes how firefighters, doctors and front line medical workers are brave, and infers that those who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are not brave.

Participant's confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine after hearing the message in question

Participant's willingness to persuade others to get vaccinated

Their fear of those who have not been vaccinated

The social judgment of those who choose not to vaccinate

Prosocial Pressure Tactics Work Best

Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. ~ Voltaire

"These results reveal that prosocial framing was more effective than self-interested framing, suggesting a potential primacy of prosocial motivations in supporting prevention intentions ... First, prosocial framing may have been relatively more effective not because prosocial motivations do more to drive prevention intentions, but rather because people believe that COVID-19 poses a greater threat to society than to themselves. Indeed, subjects in Studies 1-2 did on average report that coronavirus posed a larger public than personal threat. However, we find that the advantage of the Public treatment (relative to the Personal treatment) was not significantly moderated by 'threat difference scores' (i.e., differences between the reported personal vs. public threat of coronavirus), or significantly smaller among subjects who reported the personal threat of coronavirus to be as large or larger than the public threat ... Thus, we find evidence that the relative effectiveness of the Public treatment was not unique to subjects who saw COVID-19 as more threatening to society than to themselves. A second possibility is that prosocial framing (which encourages people to avoid spreading coronavirus) was more effective than self-interested framing (which encourages people to avoid getting coronavirus) because people feel relatively more empowered to avoid spreading the virus."

Stop Believing in the Lockdown

The Fatal Attraction of Techno-Fascism

"... it requires so little from us, so little independent thought; just our basic belief and adherence to a limited set of popularly-shared directives and narratives that once fully accepted, relieve us of the need to address stubborn questions or to fret over subtle differences of opinion and feeling. Propaganda reassures us that we are complete, that we know all there is to know, that we are rational, pragmatic and pure, that the science has been settled and that we are a part of something special."

"Looking at our world, we can see that the reach and authority of the transnational global capitalists who run the world's nation-sized casinos has been cemented. All systems are now in place, up and running LIVE on that criminal syndicate's vast web of networks. Each one of us has by now been targeted by them for some form of surveillance and financialization ... The 'A.I. control grids' are all active and expanding. The technocratic agendas are now fully ready for prime-time. We have been gradually 'shepherded' by propaganda and psychological torture techniques ... under the 'persistent' control of A.I., which will guide the process of transmuting us into commodities, into plunderable assets, into digitally-regulated and genetically modified 'livestock.' Sadly, this is where decades of constant acquiescence to propaganda and institutional hypnosis has brought us ..."

COVID-19 Rules Mark 'Hysterical Slide Into Police State'

"The real problem is that when human societies lose their freedom, it's not usually because tyrants have taken it away. It's usually because people willingly surrender their freedom in return for protection against some external threat. And the threat is usually a real threat but usually exaggerated. That's what I fear we are seeing now. The pressure on politicians has come from the public. They want action. They don't pause to ask whether the action will work. They don't ask themselves whether the cost will be worth paying. They want action anyway. And anyone who has studied history will recognize here the classic symptoms of collective hysteria. Hysteria is infectious. We are working ourselves up into a lather in which we exaggerate the threat and stop asking ourselves whether the cure may be worse than the disease."