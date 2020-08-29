covid protests
Story #1: "Unite for Freedom" Protest on August 29th

Coronavirus Protests Across the World

BREAKING: Germany Bans Coronavirus Protest; Berlin Senator labels protesters "right wing extremists"

Story #2: The Carney/Freeland "Green Reset" Shapes Canada's 'New Normal'

Chrystia Freeland Sworn In As Finance Minister; Parliament Prorogued

Story #3: NEWS ROUNDUP

CRISPR: New Genetic Engineering Techniques Pose Numerous Risks

PDF: "Broadening the GMO Risk Assessment In the EU For Genome Editing Technologies In Agriculture"

Florida Approves Release of 750 Million GM Mosquitoes Amidst Public Outcry

Suspect In #TaosCompound Case Found Incompetent To Stand Trial

United Arab Emirates Sells Out Palestine for Israel

Australian Drones to Find People Not Wearing Masks, Driving Too Far From Home

Glyphosate Herbicide Harms Even GM Glyphosate-Tolerant Soybeans

Could Injectable Microrobots One Day Run In Your Veins?

