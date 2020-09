© Louisville Metro Department of Corrections



Police in Louisville, Kentucky, have arrested a man for shooting three men dead in a bar. The killer apparently struck without motive, and some commentators have accused the press of burying the story.Michael E. Rhynes Jr, 33, was arrested just after midnight on Saturday and charged with three counts of murder, after he allegedly walked into Bungalow Joe's Bar and Grill, pulled a handgun, and shot three men dead at point-blank range.According to journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, the suspect made several social media posts supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' cause.