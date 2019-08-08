shooting race ohio
A man was accused of shouting, "I don't like white people in my hood" as he fired shots at four people in an Ohio neighborhood on July 25.

Devonta Allen, 18, was charged with four counts of felonious assault, according to WKRC.

According to police, Allen was captured on video chasing after the four people on Tyne Avenue.

Allen allegedly fired three shots at the victims and hit two of the vehicles the victims were in. Nobody was hit by the gunfire, according to WKRC.

Allen was heard saying, "I don't like white people in my hood," on the video before he fired the shots at the victims, WKRC reported.

He turned himself in to police on July 29. WKRC reported that Allen admitted to shooting at the victims but said they were armed and the victims shot at him first.

Three of the victims are white and one of the victims was black, according to WXIX.

Police said the video and statements from the witnesses do not back up Allen's version of the events.

"This and other statements made by Allen are inconsistent with the videotape evidence and statements from the victims and witnesses," the police stated, according to WXIX.

One neighbor who lived in the area said Allen doesn't live in the neighborhood.

"I'd never seen him before and I don't know who he was friends with," the neighbor told WXIX. The neighbor asked to remain anonymous.

Police said the incident began because of a stolen car, according to WXIX. Allen wasn't involved with the theft of the vehicle, according to police, but showed up afterwards and began shooting.

Allen had a court appearance Wednesday. His attorney said that Allen doesn't have an adult record. The judge ordered Allen held on a $480,000 bond.