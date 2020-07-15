© REUTERS/Danny Moloshok



TV host Nick Cannon is facing accusations of antisemitism and racism following a bizarre and now-viral interview in which he claims white people are "a little less" and black people are who Jewish people "want to be."During the discussion with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin (who left the group after saying the "Jews are wicked" in a 1989 interview), Cannon, who hosts the 'Masked Singer,' claimed it is impossible for him to be antisemitic.Cannon and Griffin also spoke about various conspiracy theories regarding Jewish power in the global banking industry and there was even praise for Louis Farrakhan, a political activist and preacher with a long history of statements deemed anti-Semitic.White people, according to Cannon, do not have the "power of the sun" and are acting out of a "deficiency" in their "fear" of black people.Cannon has earned plenty of critics thanks to the resurfaced interview — which was originally released last summer, but reposted to Cannon's YouTube page on June 30 — with him being blasted online as a "black supremacist.""Make no mistake, if a white entertainer said s**t like this, they'd be gone," one user tweeted.Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich found the interview so ridiculous it was "funny" and he doesn't want to see the rapper "cancelled.""You can say sorry in as many different languages as you want to, and it means nothing," he said.As for his praise of Farrakhan, Cannon says he refuses to be held responsible for everything the religious leader said and can only take responsibility for his own words."I can't be responsible for however long Minister Farrakhan has been ministering and things that he said," the rapper said. "That is his voice and his fight. I can only be held accountable for what I've seen and what I've heard."