'He's gone full black supremacist': Actor Nick Cannon blasted for saying white people are a 'little less' and 'closer to animals'
Tue, 14 Jul 2020 22:41 UTC
During the discussion with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin (who left the group after saying the "Jews are wicked" in a 1989 interview), Cannon, who hosts the 'Masked Singer,' claimed it is impossible for him to be antisemitic.
"It's never hate speech, you can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright." He later insisted again that he is not promoting "hate speech."
Cannon and Griffin also spoke about various conspiracy theories regarding Jewish power in the global banking industry and there was even praise for Louis Farrakhan, a political activist and preacher with a long history of statements deemed anti-Semitic.
Raising even more eyebrows on social media were Cannon's words about white people.
A clip from the interview shows Cannon discussing how white people are "a little less" and "closer to animals" due to the pigment of their skin.
"When you have a person that has the lack of pigment, the lack of melanin, they know that they will be annihilated, so therefore, however they got the power, they have the lack of compassion," he said, going on to theorize that "melanin" — which is the dark pigmentation of skin, hair, or even eyes — gives non-white people more "compassion" and "soul."
"The people that don't have [melanin] are — I'm going to say this carefully — a little less," he continued.
White people, according to Cannon, do not have the "power of the sun" and are acting out of a "deficiency" in their "fear" of black people.
Cannon has earned plenty of critics thanks to the resurfaced interview — which was originally released last summer, but reposted to Cannon's YouTube page on June 30 — with him being blasted online as a "black supremacist."
"Make no mistake, if a white entertainer said s**t like this, they'd be gone," one user tweeted.
Conservative pundit Mike Cernovich found the interview so ridiculous it was "funny" and he doesn't want to see the rapper "cancelled."
Cannon responded to the outrage in an interview with Fast Company, claiming he wants to be "corrected" if he is wrong, but he refuses to apologize.
"You can say sorry in as many different languages as you want to, and it means nothing," he said.
As for his praise of Farrakhan, Cannon says he refuses to be held responsible for everything the religious leader said and can only take responsibility for his own words.
"I can't be responsible for however long Minister Farrakhan has been ministering and things that he said," the rapper said. "That is his voice and his fight. I can only be held accountable for what I've seen and what I've heard."
