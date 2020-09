© Getty Images

Trump predicted Friday every American will have vaccine by April 2021.Americans are divided on the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine as just 51% say they would get vaccinated for the disease if a vaccine was available today, according to a Pew Research Center poll. President Trump said Friday that the United States will have at least 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year and enough doses for "every American" by April 2021.That's a notably faster timeline than the one put forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC director Robert Redfield said Wednesday that he thinks the general public won't get the vaccine until next summer, but it could be available in "very limited supply" later this year for first responders and others who need it most."If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021," Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee.Trump said Wednesday that Redfield "made a mistake" and had "incorrect information."Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, predicted this week that we would see a vaccine in November or December.The United States had 6,713,179 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 198,407 deaths as of Friday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University data.