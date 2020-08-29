An Abysmal Track Record Gets Worse

It is partially thanks to Kadlec, whose office is also in charge of major aspects of the U.S. government's COVID-19 response, that Emergent BioSolutions is set to play a key role in the manufacture of at least four of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, despite Emergent's abysmal track record involving the sale of untested, unsafe and non-functional products.