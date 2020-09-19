Vaccines Are Not Routinely Tested Against Placebo

"My very narrow purpose in starting the Children Health Defense was to address this problem and to get vaccines properly safety tested, because if they're not safety tested, nobody can tell you with any medical authority whether that vaccine is injuring more people than it's saving," Kennedy says.2



"As we continued on with this advocacy it became very clear that there were other problems as well. There [were] problems with the corruption in our political system.



The pharmaceutical companies had not only corrupted our politicians with huge amounts of lobbying money, they had captured the agencies that are supposed to protect Americans from public health threats: the CDC, the FDA, the HHS. They had captured the press in our country by huge influxes of advertising dollars which had neutralized the press.



They had effectively subverted American democracy by neutralizing all of those institutions that the Founding Fathers of our nation had created to stand between a greedy corporation and a vulnerable child.



The Congress had been corrupted. The regulatory agencies were captured; they had become the sock puppets for the industry they're supposed to regulate. The press had been sidelined.



And worst of all, they had passed a law in our country in 1986 that gave pharmaceutical companies complete immunity from liability. So, there was no incentive for any of those companies to make vaccines safe ...



If we win this battle in just one nation, the United States, we're still going to lose it globally. So, we need people of good will, people who have courage, people who have a nonconformist way of thinking, who understand that we are being lied to, that the entire political structure today is saturated in pharmaceutical propaganda."

The Power of Fear

"Point a finger at that source of their fear and you can make human beings do anything you want. You can make them go to the slaughter like sheep; you can make them obey," Kennedy says.

"Governments love pandemics the same way that they love wars because it gives them power; it gives them control and it gives them the capacity to impose obedience on human beings," Kennedy notes.

"Many people argue that this pandemic was a plandemic, that it was planned from the outset, it's part of a sinister scheme," Kennedy says. "I can't tell you the answer to that. I don't have enough evidence.



A lot of it feels very planned to me. I don't know, but I will tell you this, if you create these mechanisms for control, they become weapons of obedience for authoritarian regimes no matter how beneficial or innocent the people who created them. Once you create them, they will be abused; 100% guarantee that they will be abused."

People in Authority Lie

"What we know is that we're not being dealt with honestly," he says. "We're being told, 'This is the science,' but it's an appeal to authority. It's science because Tony Fauci and Bill Gates tell us it's science.



We want to see the studies. We want to see the studies on hydroxychloroquine. We want to see the studies on whether the lockdown is killing more people than the coronavirus. We want to see real science and real risk assessment.



My father told me when I was a child, 'People in authority lie.' If we are going to continue to live in a democracy we need to understand that people in authority lie. People in authority will abuse every power that we relinquish to them, and right now we are giving them the power to micromanage every bit of our lives.



Twenty-four hours a day they're going to know where we are, they're going to know the money that we spend, they're going to have access to our children. They're going to have the right to compel unwanted medical interventions on us."

Why Are We Ignoring the Nuremberg Charter?

"We all pledged ... we would never again impose unwanted medical interventions on human beings without informed consent," Kennedy says. "Yet in two years, all of that conviction has suddenly disappeared. People are walking around in masks when the science has not been explained to them. They are doing what they're told.



These government agencies are orchestrating obedience, and it is not democratic; it's not the product of democracy. It's the product of a pharmaceutical driven, biosecurity agenda that will enslave the entire human race and plunge us into a dystopian nightmare where the apocalyptical forces of ignorance and greed will be running our lives and ruining our children ...



The launch of this organization, Children's Health Defense, in Europe is a beachhead; it's an announcement to the world that we are not going to take it. We are building institutions to fight your institutions. You have global institutions and we now have a global institution ...



We are not going to let you take our democracy away. We are not going to let you take our health away. We are not going to let you take our freedoms away. We are not going to let you take our children away."

Do Not Trust the Medical or National Security Establishment

Pandemic Responses Are Doing Far More Harm Than Good

"In addition to that, we have disruptions to medical supply chains and food supply," Kennedy notes. "There are millions of people starving around the world because of the quarantines. We've lost, already, about 50,000 minority businesses, permanently, in [the U.S.] What is that going to do?"

Sources and References