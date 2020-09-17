"There's never been any public evidence that Cambridge Analytica brought anything to the table beyond what was standard campaign practice," Daniel Kreiss, a political-communications professor at the University of North Carolina, told me. In 2016, the Trump campaign paid Cambridge Analytica slightly more than six million dollars. Giles-Parscale was awarded fifteen times more, making it one of the most highly paid vendors in political history. — The New Yorker

The Tools and Programming Designed for a Sustainable Coup in the US

The purpose of "Inform and Influence Operations" is not to provide a perspective, opinion, or lay out a policy. It is defined as the ability to make audiences "think and act" in a manner favorable to the mission objectives. This is done through applying perception management techniques which target the audience's emotions, motives, and reasoning.



These techniques are not geared for debate. It is to overwhelm and change the target psyche.



Using these techniques information sources can be manipulated and those that write, speak, or think counter to the objective are relegated as propaganda, ill informed, or irrelevant.SCL Group is a U.K.-based behavioral research firm that has reportedly worked with the Department of Defense — US Psychological Warfare in Ukraine: Targeting Online Independent Media Coverage

Nationalism Is Exactly What Ukraine Needs.



In truth, you can't really make "the case" for nationalism; you can only inculcate it, teach it to children, cultivate it at public events...moments like last New Year's Eve, when more than 100,000 Ukrainians sang the national anthem at midnight on the Maidan. They need more occasions when they can shout, "Slava Ukraini — Heroyam Slava" — "Glory to Ukraine, Glory to its Heroes," which was, yes, the slogan of the controversial Ukrainian Revolutionary Army in the 1940s

Hard nationalism built on using keyword programming is framed solely on emotion and emotional responses.

Target Audience Analysis — the nation-wrecking monster

Is this an exaggerated description of a non-threat?

TAA is the only methodology of its type and has been verified and validated by the US Defence Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA), the Sandia National Laboratories (USA) and the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratories (DSTL).

Shortly after the Times report, Tatham's company Influence Options Ltd made another statement, this time more publicly, withdrawing from all work with SCL Group and emphasising that they have not worked on any political campaigns.

TAA- Regime Change

The precise identification of optimal Target Audiences

A measurement of the degree of difficulty or influenceability of an audience

Determines how best to influence an audience

Produces the communications or triggers that will effectively and measurably change an audience's Behavior Consequently, the BDi methodology for Strategic Communication is an essential tool for any modern-day communication or influence effort.

According to system designer Cdr (Rtd.) Dr Steve Tatham Ph.D. for The Three Swords Magazine 28/2015,



AT THE heart of TAA is the ability to empirically diagnose the exact groupings that exist within target populations. Knowing these groupings allows them to be ranked and the ranking depends upon the degree of influence they may have in either promoting or mitigating constructive behaviour. The methodology involves the comprehensive study of a social group of people. It examines this group of people across a host of psycho-social research parameters, and it does so in order to determine how best to change that group's behaviour.



It is not simply research for the sake of greater understanding, but TAA achieves many of the crucial tasks that the planners require. Indeed, when undertaken properly, TAA employs innovative and rigorous primary research, drawing together qualitative, quantitative and other methods. This data is then triangulated with extensive expert elicitation and secondary research.



It builds up a detailed understanding of current behaviour, values, attitudes, beliefs and norms, and examines everything from whether a group feels in control of its life, to who they respect, and what radio stations they listen to.



TAA can be undertaken covertly. Audience groups are not necessarily aware that they are the research subjects and government's role and/or third parties can be invisible. In short, it is a tried, tested and proven methodology.

is what they decided you know.

In a May 1988 interview, Mrs. Stetsko was asked: "What do you hope your impact to be in the U.S. on the elections coming up this November?



Slava Stetsko: "Our people here are not electing a Democrat or a Republican. They are electing a man or woman who has some kind of integrity. They try to learn what ideas he or she represents and stands for. Men or women of great caliber and values we are giving our votes in the U .S. We consider that the U.S. needs great men, strong men, for the benefit not only of the U. S. but for all countries of the world. It is our interest to support good and strong people, and have them in Congress and in the government."



"The goal of the ABN," (OUNb world group)she (Stetsko) said, "is to pressure the U.S. government toward a "liberation' policy aimed against the USSR, with ABN (OUNb)leaders as the liberators.

SCL-OUNb 2004

But today, quite often, our Ukraine is called non-Ukrainian ...Therefore, my work is realized in accordance with the slogan "OUN — for national and social justice in an independent national Ukrainian state. It is unlikely that the current generation of compatriots(political leaders) will survive when this slogan is embodied in the concrete actions.

The OUN (Bandera wing) called for the release of Ms. Tymoshenko and Mr. Lutsenko, and demanded judicial proceedings based on democratic principles and with the participation of international experts. Otherwise, the organization said in a release on August 6, the correct response on the part of both the diaspora (US-OUN)and Ukrainians in the homeland would be a boycott of representatives of the Ukraine's authorities. — Ukraine Weekly

Obama-Biden used the entire US government to support SCL in Ukraine

Turnbull(SCL-CA executive) bragged about a job subcontracted to another company (IOTA Global) in an unidentified Eastern European nation (Ukraine)- and no one seemed to know they were there.



"They ghosted in, did the work, ghosted out, and produced really, really, good material, " Turnbull said. So we have experience doing this.



The company, which was hired for a time by the Trump campaign, is at the center of a major data scandal after Facebook admitted the company purged information on 50 million users.



But using data to influence voters was just part of how Cambridge influenced elections, according to an undercover report by Britain's Channel 4 News Cambridge Analytica executives bragged about prostitution stings, swaying elections with misinformation



"It sounds dreadful to say, but these are things that we don't necessarily need to be true, as long as they're believed," Alexander Nix, the company's CEO, is seen telling an undercover fixer.



Cambridge Analytica executives bragged about prostitution stings, swaying elections with misinformation — NY Daily News



To hide its involvement, Turnbull said Cambridge Analytica often uses subcontractors to cover its tracks. "It may be that we have to contract under a different name — a different entity with a different name so that no record exists with our name attached to it at all," he explained to the undercover reporters.



Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix describes "shadow" election tactics — CBS News

SCL successfully shattered Ukraine. After the nationalists won a reign of terror and murder ensued.

From March 3rd to July 9th, the US threw 9 rounds of sanctions on Russia supporting SCL's work.

According to Jen Psaki all Intelligence the US had come from Ukraine. It was all SCL sources shaping US policy and opinion. Russian sanctions ensued.

Mainstream media was totally on board with the operation from the beginning of the coup. The media weren't just complicit; this is where MSM became actors involved in the events.

SCL's Odessa Massacre foreshadowed Antifa-BLM in the US

"The worst incident occurred on 2 May, when 46 pro-federalism (anti-Maidan) and two pro-Ukrainian unity activists were killed and over 200 people were injured during a confrontation in the city center and at the Trade Unions House."

The MH17 shootdown was never investigated it was an SCL payable item

Ironically, Trudeau, whose policies made him one of the Ukrainian Nationalists' most prominent benefactors, not only opposed Ukrainian separatism, but nationalism as such.



This, in turn, aided the organized Ukrainian Nationalists in mobilizing 'ethnic' block votes in several key ridings, not least in the Toronto area, allowing them to yield significant political influence over Canadian foreign policy vis-à-vis Ukraine.



In 2013, a satisfied UCC reported that, for the second year in a row, 'Paul Grod has been once again named as one of the top 80 influencing Canadian foreign policy by Embassy Magazine, a prominent Ottawa-based publication'



('Ukrainian Canadian Congress President Listed' 2012; In a January 2017 reshuffle of his cabinet, Trudeau replaced Dion with the journalist Chrystia Freeland (b.1968) as Minister of Foreign Affairs.



Raised in the Ukrainian community in Alberta, and with a background in the nationalist scouting organization Plast, Freeland works closely with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, referring to Paul Grod as a 'friend.'

Until there is an investigation that doesn't include SCL, we'll never know what happened.

SCL uses Infiltration and narrative IO groups

The Russian influence narrative was written in Kiev by Shaltay Boltay while working with SCL. This includes everything from the St. Petersburg troll farm onward. SCL products are the primary sources.

The DNC hack narrative evidence all comes from SCL operatives in the US and Ukraine

The Russian collusion narrative was spun by SCL operatives. It began as a means to destroy dissenting progressive media and rolled over into the Trump administration

Obama administration carry-overs, FBI, CIA, ODNI, and the Intel community all acted in unison supporting the narratives SCL wove to destroy the US presidency.

SCL-IO media domination is now a flagrant reality.

Antifa-BLM support is the same groups behind the IO.

Concluding SCL

If the lobbies behind this are broken, Ukraine's will to make war will cease.