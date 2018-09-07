© YouTube/Twitter/The Rick Smith Show•Podbean/KJN



Clinton knew damn well she was compromised going into the campaign. "At the same time her aides were creating "loyalty scores", Clinton, "instructed a trusted aide to access the campaign's server and download the messages sent and received by top staffers. She believed her campaign had failed her - not the other way around - and she wanted 'to see who was talking to who, who was leaking to who.2'" After personally reading the email correspondence of her staffers, she called them into interviews for the 2016 campaign, where she confronted them with some of the revelations."

The Podesta Hack 2 - Don't Mess with the Ukrainian Diaspora's Parkhomenko

Did Ukrainian Americans Fund Treason or Sedition?

The Coup February 21, 2014 - Who Bought the Bullets?

"Ukrainians and their supporters took to social media messaging service Twitter to digitally bombard subscribers with targeted messages to specific media and high-profile recipients, with Twitter "storms" occurring on January 20 and 27 worldwide. The effort, known as Digital Maidan, gained momentum following the initial Twitter storms. Leading the effort were: Lara Chelak, Andrea Chalupa, Alexandra Chalupa, Constatin Kostenko and others. The Digital Maidan also highlighted the Internet and social media as the most popular means for Ukraine's citizens to get the latest news."

Was the 2014 Maidan overthrow of Victor Yanukovych a Crime under US law?

"Defense attorneys argued that had the coup succeeded, the U.S. government would have hailed the defendants as heroes."

Diaspora Funding & Leadership of Ukrainian Punisher Battalions is a Crime

Ukrainian Diaspora History Built on Funding World Wide Revolt

Fathering a Nationalist World from 1917 until Today

"...the 1848 Spring of Nations set up a dual loyalty system that bound the countries inside the Empire to Vienna's rule. Each country weeded out citizens that lacked total loyalty to the empire's ultra national patriotism or considered other forms of governance. They did this through pogroms and genocide."

"According to the Institute of Historical Research of the Lvov Institute, guest professor at the Central European Institute in Budapest, Senator and Chair of History of Ukraine Catholic Institute Jaroslav Gritsak, it was the émigrés in the West. While Ukrainians in America were serving in the US Armed Forces during WWII, the OUN leadership in America was cooperating with Bandera's SS Battalions. In 1943, after Stalingrad, when it became apparent that Germany would lose the war, they started democratizing the image of Bandera nationalism. This was in order to make Ukrainian nationalism more palatable to western democratic sensibilities in America."

"Bandera is a term I use loosely these days. In reality, there were over 2,000 groups that worked under the auspices of Bandera's ABN (Anti-Bolshevik Nations), and today in America 'Bandera' is the UCCA (Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America). Far-flung groups today in Afghanistan, Egypt, Libya, and the greater horn of Africa have long been part of the greater ABN community. Many of these groups, because they are so many and varied, don't even recognize each other at first sight. The Muslim Brotherhood is just one example. Al Qaeda and the Taliban are two more. All of these were helped by Yaroslav Stetsko's Bandera ABN through the UCCA in America. The common bond appears when the religious veneer is stripped away. Take away the Muslim part and you are left with an ultra-nationalist (fascist) politics." - Why The US Endgame for Russia Means the Death of American Democracy

"When it comes to U.S. elections, Ukrainian Americans are a statistically minor, divided, unorganized voting group. The Central and East European Coalition is a coalition of U.S.-based organizations that represent their countries of heritage, a voting group of over 20 million people. The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Association are member organizations of the CEEC. Americans of East and Central European heritage can make a significant difference and influence the election result if their attention is focused.



On a top-down national level - the UCCA, the UNA, and other diaspora organizations hopefully will do everything they can to get Ukrainian Americans mobilized.



In our local communities we must reach out to churches, organizations, community centers that have an affiliation with Central and East European countries. We need to develop literature that can be shared with other voting Americans of Central and East European ancestry."- Ukraine Weekly

Subsidizing the Cost of Sedition- Chalupa's OUNb Ukrainian Diaspora

© Max Pyziur

(continued)

"...Senate is scheduled to vote on it this evening, so time is of essence.

Thanks!

Ali Chalupa"

"CC: All United States Senators and Members of Congress



Dear Majority Leader Reid, Speaker Boehner, Minority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader

Pelosi:



Ukraine needs your immediate help.



As the leaders of more than two dozen American ethnic organizations, representing tens of millions of voters across the United States, we call on you to provide vital support to Ukraine by immediately passing Senate Bill 2124.



Respectfully yours,



Naci Tozer President American Association of Crimean Turks, Sean Pender President New Jersey Chapter Ancient Order of Hibernians in America Inc., Dan Dennehy Chairman National & NYS Immigration Ancient Order of Hibernians in America Inc., Darek Barcikowski Secretary & Executive Board Member American Polish Advisory Council, Marilyn Piurek Co-Founder & Advisor American Polish Advisory Council, James J. Zogby President Arab American Institute, Mehmet Celebi President Assembly of Turkish American Associations, Javid Huseynov General Director Azerbaijan-American Council, Tomris Azeri President Azerbaijan-American Society, Walter Zaryckyj Executive Director Center for US-Ukrainian Relations, Marju Rink-Abel President Estonian American National Council, Atilla Pak President Federation of Turkish American Associations, Maximilian N. Teleki President Hungarian American Coalition, Karl Altau Managing Director Joint Baltic American National Committee Inc., Marta Farion President Kyiv Mohyla Foundation of America, Lyuba Shipovich President RAZOM, Ayla Bakkalli USA Representative The Crimean Tatar Mejlis, Julian Kulas President The Heritage Foundation, Maria Shust Director The Ukrainian Museum, Andrew Bihun President The Washington Group, Ukrainian-American Assoc. of Professionals,US UNITED WITH UKRAINE COALITION, Petro Kostiv President Ukrainian American Bar Association, Ihor Gawdiak President Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, Most. Rev. Stefan Soroka Metropolitan Ukrainian Catholic Church in USA, Archbishop of Philadelphia for Ukrainians, Alex Strilchuk President Illinois Division Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Ihor Kusznir President Philadelphia Chapter Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Ulana Mazurkevich President Ukrainian Human Rights Committee, Andrew Fedynsky Director Ukrainian Museum-Archives, Stefan Kaczaraj President Ukrainian National Association, Inc., Marianna Zajac President Ukrainian National Women's League of America (UNWLA), His Eminence Antony Metropolitan and Prime Hierarch Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, His Grace Bishop Daniel President of the Consistory Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, Marta Liscynesky Kelleher President United American Organizations of Ohio, Meto Koloski President United Macedonian Diaspora, Larissa Kyj President United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Alexandra Chalupa Founder & Acting President US United With Ukraine"