By Rachel Marsden, columnist, political strategist and host of an independently produced French-language program that airs on Sputnik France. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com

If Trump's words about his dislike for war and US troops fighting 'forever wars' matched his actions, there would be no American soldiers in the Middle East and Afghanistan. Nor would he still be selling weapons to the region.One might say that the Russian president was onto something.And nearly two years later, as Trump faces reelection and a need to show that he has fulfilled a key promise from his last campaign, here we go again with yet another troop withdrawal announcement - this time, from Iraq and Afghanistan.US Central Command's General Frank McKenzie announced this week that American troop presence in Iraq will drop from 5,200 to 3,000 by the end of this month, and will decrease from 8,600 to 4,500 in Afghanistan by the end of October.Today, there are 25,650 total Pentagon contractors in Afghanistan and 6,551 in Syria and Iraq, according to the latest report published by US Central Command (USCENTCOM) in July 2020. And while they're not necessarily over there fighting - although who's to say that at least some of them can't go kinetic - they're at the very least occupying these countries while performing work related to logistics/maintenance, base support, and armed security.In any case, they're an active foreign presence in the conflict zones, and direct representatives of the United States Defense Department.And the war machine is more than just about soldiers. It also includes the weapons, to which Trump alluded when he dropped an inconvenient truth about the American military-industrial complex while attempting to explain why Pentagon brass isn't "in love" with him (as he believes the rank-and-file soldiers are).Based on that statement, you'd think that Trump, the US Commander in Chief, was against the principle of wars for profit.And in the wake of the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, Trump explained why the act shouldn't impede arms sales to Saudi Arabia. "After my heavily negotiated trip to Saudi Arabia last year, the Kingdom agreed to spend and invest $450 billion in the United States. This is a record amount of money," Trump said in a statement that he titled 'America First!'. "Of the $450 billion, $110 billion will be spent on the purchase of military equipment from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and many other great US defense contractors. If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries - and very happy to acquire all of this newfound business."Trump may portray himself as anti-war - and, to be fair, he's the first president since Jimmy Carter to not start a new war during his term - but still, he has a long way to go before his actions match his rhetoric.