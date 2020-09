© Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tore into former Defense Secretary James Mattis, claiming Tuesday during a Fox & Friends interview that the retired Marine general prevented him from assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2018."I would have rather taken him out," Trump stated when asked about retaliating against al-Assad for the 2018 Syrian gas attacks . "I had him all set. Mattis didn't want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general, and I let him go."The president further criticized Mattis for being fired by former President Barack Obama and claimedPressed by the Fox & Friends team on whether he regretted the decision not to take out al-Assad , Trump answered he "could have lived either way with that," before again blaming Mattis for the decision.The Washington Post's Bob Woodward previously reported on the incident in his 2018 book, although the president had not publicly commented on it until Tuesday.