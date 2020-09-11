As a result, there is no way to stop the dominoes from falling

Pretense and PR are not reality, and believing the Old Normal will magically be restored with sacrifice-free Federal Reserve printing is not an actual strategy.How about the third-to-the-last? Answers: Glycerius, 473-74 A.D. and Julius Nepos, 474-475 A.D. The last emperor was the grandly titled Romulus Augustus, who reigned less than a year until the whole shebang disintegrated in 476 A.D.; the collapse is beyond the control of any individual or agency.As I explained in How Nations Collapse: Disunity (8/20/20), profound disunity between classes and within power elites is the key driver of collapse, as all the energy required to make the perilous, radical changes needed to save the system are squandered on in-fighting and jockeying for control of the dwindling centralized power.The last Roman elites found solace in Rome's past glories, as if it was inevitable that something or other would magically restore Rome's power and stability without any sacrifices being made by the elites or the public.: since actual unity has been lost, then public-relations pretense is the best the elites can manage.America's billionaire class and the New Nobility just below the billionaires have scooped most of the economy's gains since 2008, and paid either zero or low taxes. (Just ask Mr. Gates how to make your fortune tax-free via philanthro-capitalist foundations that are simply other avenues for achieving the same dominance.)Just as in Rome's waning days, the super-wealthy evade taxes and indeed, any sacrifice. Whatever wealth remains is sluiced into the coffers of the super-wealthy while the citizenry pay the price via the destruction of social mobility, higher taxes and a fast-decaying real economy.Creating value or real-world goods and services? Why bother when the real money is made in corruption, fraud and legalized looting?The power elites bailed themselves out at the cost of systemic stability, and now the dominoes are finally falling.and so our elites are filled with the same complacent hubris as the last batch of greedy, entitled, overly impressed with their wealth and power elites of Rome., thereby destroying the value of the bread and the last pretenses of a "market economy."Rather than face the need for a radical from-the-ground-up reformation of the political-economic system, our elites have focused on increasing their already destabilizing wealth and power and taking down their elite rivals.. Pretense and PR are not reality, and believing the Old Normal will magically be restored with sacrifice-free Federal Reserve printing is not an actual strategy. The Fall of the Roman Empire: A Reappraisal (Michael Grant)