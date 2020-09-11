© Iita Noman



From the skin to cor­tical cells

Twins are not the same

it would be difficult to say who will eventually develop the disease and who will not

Un­der the skin of killers

most of the changes were found in genes whose effect so far remains unknown

Adult psy­cho­paths have no wish to change

Mini­ature brains for mice

More be­ne­fit or harm from test­ing?

At the core of neuroscience

The article has been published in Finnish in the 6/2020 issue of the Yliopisto magazine.



Jari Koisti­naho Professor of regenerative medicine jari.koistinaho@helsinki.fiJari Koistinaho's publications, projects and activities