No. Lockdown will come to be seen as one of the most catastrophic misjudgments a British government has ever made.

A great reckoning is coming.

THIS week a friend told me about an elderly relative who died a few weeks ago from emphysema. The poor man, a lifelong smoker, had been slowly suffocating for a year or more. He wasn't expected to make it past May. Sure enough, he died before the month was out. Of emphysema.But his death certificate recorded that he'd been carried off by Covid-19.A blood test a few days before his death showed the patient had the virus, although he wasn't displaying symptoms of anything other than the lung condition about to kill him.On Wednesday- surely the most useless, unfit-for-purpose organisation in the land -A whopping great 10 percent, in fact. So down goes the death toll from the virus at a stroke, from 46,526 to 41,874.It's also emerged that England's death rate has been falling a lot faster than official figures showed. In fact it looks now as if the country had its first completely death-free day on Thursday August 6.London's Professor Neil Ferguson. Data experts who later reviewed the computer code used in the professor's model described it as "a mess which would get you fired in private industry".(Of course there was no need to fire Ferguson: he had to resign when, after lecturing the rest of us on the need for social distancing, he allowed a woman to visit him at home during lockdown).But it was his doom-laden forecast which single-handedly tipped the Government into imposing the most draconian restrictions on freedom of movement we've ever experienced in this country. So with death rates falling (and now known to be exaggerated) we have to ask if lockdown was actually worth all the suffering caused.It seems sensible protocols - hand washing, social distancing, wearing face-masks - are enough to control the spread of Covid-19.