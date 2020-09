© Business Insider



President Donald Trump told Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, to go to North Korea and take one "for the team" after Kim Jong Un appeared to wink at her during a summit in 2018, she said in a new book.In her memoir, a copy of which was obtained by The Guardian , Sanders described an incident at the summit in Singapore with Trump, Kim, and a collection of their aides.She said in the book, set to be released next Tuesday, that during a session of talks, Kim "reluctantly" accepted a Tic Tac mint from Trump, who "dramatically blew into the air to reassure Kim it was just a breath mint" and not poison.The former press secretary said that later, in the presidential limousine, she told Trump and John Kelly, who was then his chief of staff, about the incident."Kim Jong Un hit on you!" Trump said, according to Sanders. "He did! He f---ing hit on you!"Sanders replied, "Sir, please stop."Trump was initially hostile toward Kim, using a speech at the United Nations in 2017 to nickname him "Rocket Man" and threatening military action against North Korea if its government did not stop its nuclear-weapon development.But the pair have since enjoyed a warm relationship, with both leaders praising each other extensively.The Singapore summit was the first of their three meetings during Trump's presidency. They met again in February 2019 and then at the Demilitarized Zone in June 2019, when Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea.Trump said at a rally in September 2018 that he and Kim "fell in love" and that the North Korean leader had written him "beautiful letters."The veteran journalist Bob Woodward's second book on Trump, "Rage," due to be released on September 15, describes the content of the letters and says that Kim said his relationship with Trump was out of a "fantasy film."