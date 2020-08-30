"People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business... If someone is hurt, I'm running into harms way. That's why I need my rifle to protect myself," Rittenhouse told a reporter from the Daily Caller.

"This morning Kenosha County authorities issued an arrest warrant for the individual responsible for the incident, charging him with First Degree Intentional Homicide. The suspect in this incident, a 17-year-old Antioch resident, is currently in custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody from Illinois to Wisconsin."

And let's not kid ourselves, the real objective is likely the exact opposite of what they claim to seek, that is, the inevitable deployment of Federal troops followed by the establishment of a centrally-controlled Federal Police force no different than the Stasi or Gestapo

"Seattle police officers were forced to kick their way out of an East Precinct exit door Monday night, after rioters jammed it with boards and rebar, and attempted to seal the door closed with quick-dry cement. As the door was being jammed, surveillance video shows several other people building a fire outside the building near the exit door, in an attempt to set the building on fire.



"I think what this shows you is that these people are intent on killing police officers," said Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Guild, who called the act '"clear domestic terrorism.'"



"We're being held hostage by a group of 100 to 150 people that are bent on destroying this city and hurting police officers," Solan said.



Solan said a short time later, the Guild headquarters also became the target of three firebombs. "Our surveillance video captured two individuals scouting our location for several hours," Solan said.



Surveillance video from that location shows one of the firebombs bursting, igniting the building's rear stairway in flames, before officers were able to extinguish the fire. Solan said officers are dispirited when no- one in city leadership denounces these attacks.



"That's why it's incumbent upon our elected officials to put a stop to this immediately," he said. "How can city leaders be so feckless? It can't just be on the officers. This is an absolute overthrow attempt of some of our government institutions, and police are in the way. They or the officers will get hurt or killed so they can put forth that agenda." ("SPD: Rioters tried to trap officers inside burning precinct using rebar and concrete", KIRO News7)

"What I saw on that video makes me sick. Once again, a Black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight, with the whole world watching."

Biden added: "Put yourself in the shoes of every Black father and Black mother in this country and ask: Is this what we want America to be? Is this the country we should be?"