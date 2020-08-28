"Now he's doing just that thing, and then, of course, really sadly, discoloring our bipartisanship in terms of our support for Israel, which has always been bipartisan, and we always want it to be. The image is something that's going to say, look at us, we're here in Israel making a speech to the Republican National Convention, violating our values in terms of the bipartisanship and our support for Israel, violating in many ways what he told his own employees."

"No Democratic has spoken out against the nature of what's happening in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, New York, Chicago. Americans have a choice, and the fact is that the Republicans are showing an expanse of what the American sensibility and what the American future is."

"This is why the choir sounds like a note coming from a scratched record. It sounds like I will never be an American in your world, because, after 400 years, my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence."

"She ignores the reality of what is happening. She is ignoring it because I see it. Tammy, I see it every day. I see the violence, Tammy. Coming from someone who does not live my existence — you do not recognize my existence, Tammy."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lost it on Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a powerful speech at the Republican's virtual convention. Pompeo delivered an address on Tuesday night while on a trip to Jerusalem Tuesday.During an interview on MSNBC,for holding her convention address at the Rose Garden, calling itIf Pelosi is this "appalled," then that means Pompeo and Melana Trump did a great job with their speeches.Radical-left Democrats have been completely unhinged in recent weeks as the 2020 election nears. And Pelosi isn't the only Democrat losing their mind over the RNC speeches this week.Bruce started by commenting on the first night of the Republican National Convention, saying,Brazile replied,Fox host Brian Kilmeade jumped in, rightly noting,Brazile and Bruce continued going back and forth.Earlier this week, a bombshell new poll found thatA new poll from CBS News/YouGov America also revealed