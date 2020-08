© Brendan Gutenschwager/Reuters



Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting Tuesday in Kenosha, Wis. where unrest and rioting continued to plague the city for a third night after police shot Jacob Blake, a black man, on Sunday in front of his children.One person was shot in the head and another in the chest, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . While no arrests have been made, Beth said authorities have been able to identify at least one person involved using social media footage of the incident."I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth said. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha.""I've noticed a lot of damage," she said. "It doesn't reflect my son or my family."Blake is in the hospital in critical condition and was partially paralyzed from a bullet that severed his spinal cord after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back seven times at close range on Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call. Video of the incident appears to show Blake walking to a van followed by two police officers with weapons drawn. As Blake tries to get into the van, where his three children are waiting, an officer appears to grab him by the shirt and fires several shots at close range into his back.