At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin - UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged
National Review
Wed, 26 Aug 2020 07:56 UTC
One person was shot in the head and another in the chest, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. While no arrests have been made, Beth said authorities have been able to identify at least one person involved using social media footage of the incident.
The sheriff's office is investigating whether the shooting stemmed from a conflict between protestors and a group of men with weapons who were protecting businesses, Beth told the New York Times.
Videos of last night's shooting circulating online appear to show a group of men surrounding another man carrying a semi-automatic weapon. The man with the weapon is on the ground when he fires into the crowd — about 15 times in one video.
"I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth said. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha."
In earlier nights rioters set fire to buildings and trucks, causing widespread destruction that led the governor to initiate a state of emergency. More than 100 members of the Wisconsin National Guard have been deployed to the city.
Blake's mother said on Tuesday that she opposed the destruction that demonstrations were causing in the city.
"I've noticed a lot of damage," she said. "It doesn't reflect my son or my family."
Blake is in the hospital in critical condition and was partially paralyzed from a bullet that severed his spinal cord after a Kenosha police officer shot him in the back seven times at close range on Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call.
Video of the incident appears to show Blake walking to a van followed by two police officers with weapons drawn. As Blake tries to get into the van, where his three children are waiting, an officer appears to grab him by the shirt and fires several shots at close range into his back.
Reader Comments
If he didn't have that gun, he would have had his ass beaten if not killed - amazing how the mob of attackers split the second he started firing. I guess they were trying to imitate the idiot Georgia jogger.
But, if he didn't have that gun, he probably would not have been targeted by that mob? I dunno.
Globalgrrl, supra - I'd guess that was a 9mm pistol, which, despite movies doesn't kill like movies.
Just watched the end of it. He played it smart turning himself in to the cops. [Link]
The one who got it in the chest attacked with a skateboard and the guy who lost his bicep was pointing his pistol at the guy on the ground when the guy shot him.
This is likely to be good for the economy, as well: I expect that Soros/BLM/Antifa are going to have to pay their rent-a-thugs a whole bunch more money for the additional risks they will be expected to face, now that some people are willing to actually stand up to the rioters/looters if the cops don't.
And
As re this:
now that some people are willing to actually stand up to the rioters/looters if the cops don't.the kid (age 17?) probably would have had a greater deterrent effect and far less personal risk, if he'd simply played sniper from the shadows. Sad but unsurprising - see the above.
An a$$hole of a DA intent on really shafting this kid (and it must be noted that virtually all of them in these liberal $hithole cities are just that) could argue that while visibly standing and waiting to defend against looters/rioters is defensible because it demonstrates an intent to discourage such acts before actually shooting them, hiding as a sniper demonstrates an intent to murder rather than to prevent a crime from happening.
This kid is going to have "the law" and the left make his life miserable no matter what. In order to placate the BLM/Antifa crowd, they're going to charge him with murder and everything else they can think of. While there is no chance in hell that they can get a murder or even a manslaughter charge conviction (unless the DA is able to stack the jury with all BLM/Antifa types), it will cost him a fortune in legal expenses, he and his family will likely be "doxxed" and harassed by BLM/Antifa sympathizers, maybe have their house burned down by them, etc., etc.
R.C.
But sometimes, based on some of your past posts, I have to wonder if it's going to be because we will be opposing a common enemy or if it's because one of us will have overrun the other's position.
To steal the words of another, who is hyper Non-PC:
When the feds start rounding up conservatives and gun owners as “white supremacist domestic terrorists,” are you going to be saying to yourself, “well, at least that used car lot in Kenosha didn’t get burned down”?You wish the link? Please advise.
AND:
These fat morons have managed to turn a situation of violent black riots into a situation where conservative gun owners across the country are going to be treated like 911 terrorists – because they wanted to protect a used car lot belonging to someone they didn’t even know.
RC.
" When the feds start rounding up conservatives and gun owners as “white supremacist domestic terrorists,” . . ."If that happens, the feds will have overtly allied themselves with the true domestic terrorists, i.e., BLM, Antifa, etc. That will certainly wake the country up and make IFF much simpler.
It's not "the feds" that are coming for the conservatives (aka normal people these days), other than in the strictly practical meaning. What we're witnessing is a marxist coup, planned, payed for and executed by global elites in co-operation with the Democratic Party.
It's simply put collectivists who are working to establish a new world order with themselves at the helm, and the greatest obstacle to overcome is specifically Northern European individualist meritocracy, which has brought forward Liberal Democracy in the Western world... and practically every advancement to liberty and the pursuit of happiness for humanity
This serpent has many heads:
* Demoralization of Western culture
* Undermining of "capitalism" - i.e. the individual right to own property
* Removal of meaning; not only "meaning-of-life"-stuff like religion, but even the meaning of the words themselves... the removal of truth
* Staining the name of patriotism, so that the nation-state as an organization is weakened
* Creating over-national, international and global organizations that seeks to take over the traditional duties of the nation-state
* False-flag and proxy terror with the aim to cause strife and division
* Controlling the narrative; the mainstream media useful idiots, at best
Comment: A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged for the two killings: During the night, armed individuals took up positions around the city to protect buildings and businesses: