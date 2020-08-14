© CC BY-SA 4.0 / Txllxt TxllxT/Wikimedia Commons

Every time it seems things were getting better, the government introduced measures which have kyboshed any hope of a recovery.

One can only conclude that making things appear abnormal is all part of the 'Project Fear' plan.

using the cover of a virus to radically restructure not just our economy but the way we live our lives

Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar



Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund