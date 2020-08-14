© Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP



"Our team found this as we were doing process improvement. I certainly wish we would've done that process improvement earlier, right? And then we would've caught this earlier. I think we own that in not catching this as soon as we could. Certainly LabCorp owns some of this for sending us the wrong data, but we own some of it for not catching it on our end."

"We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS. LabCorp's daily electronically reported data was accurate and unaffected by the error, and this issue does not affect other states or any results reported to patients or their providers."

North Carolina public health officials have announced a major reporting error in the number of coronavirus tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.North Carolina overcounted its tally of completed coronavirus tests by 200,000 since the start of the pandemic, state officials announced Wednesday,they said.Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, pinned the brunt of the blame onfor providing North Carolina with two different daily testing count numbers when the clinical lab network submitted the data electronically and manually.Cohen said in an interview.A news release from state health officials said the overall tally of completed tests is collected in a different manner from data used to count positive cases and the percentage of tests that are positive.Cohen said the health department discovered the error in the completed test count when reviewing ways to improve the state's data collection process and ongoing efforts to transition to a more automated counting system. Cohen said:An executive with LabCorp, which is based in North Carolina, acknowledged the company's role in the discrepancy and said thatBrian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement:The company's labs process test samples for hospitals, doctor's offices, pharmacy clinics, universities and other medical providers. In addition to processing the tests, LabCorp operates a courier system to gather samples and ship them to labs of varying size in its network.leading to lag times of five days or more to return results to patients after their samples had been collected from testing sites.LabCorp said Monday that it was delivering test results within one to three days after their pickup.