With protests against police brutality raging and activists pushing for criminal justice reform, Joe Biden picked a former a tough-on-crime prosecutor as his running mate. The selection of Senator Kamala Harris isn't exactly surprising, but it's a reminder of how disconnected the Democratic establishment is from this current moment.
What does Senator Harris's record on Israel look like? Perhaps JTA's Ron Kampeas summed it best when he wrote that "she's more AIPAC Than J Street."
Upon arriving in the Senate she criticized former President Obama for failing to veto a UN Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements, then cosponsored a bill that challenged the right of the United Nations to condemn settlement expansion. In 2017, she attended AIPAC's annual policy conference and told the audience, "Our defense relationship is critical to both nations, which is why I support the United States' commitment to provide Israel with $38 billion in military assistance over the next decade. And that's why I am fully committing to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge."
"Her support for Israel is central to who she is," her campaign communications director, Lily Adams told McClatchy last year. At a campaign stop during her presidential run, Harris told Kat Wellman (a woman affiliated with the pro-Israel lobbying group DMFI) that she wanted to reenter the Iran Deal, but strengthen it. "I was very impressed with her. I thought she gave an excellent speech, she gave a very detailed, responsive answer to my question," Wellman told a local paper in response to Harris's comments, "I'm pro-Israel, so I was I was very concerned and all about making sure we limit nuclear missiles in any country that could possibly destroy us all. I thought her answer was very good."
Last year, the New York Times asked her whether Israel meets international standards of human rights. Here's the exchange in full:
Harris: I think that Israel as a country is dedicated to being a democracy, and is one of our closest friends in that region and that we should understand the shared values and priorities that we have as a democracy, and conduct foreign policy in a way that is consistent with understanding the alignment between the American people and the people of Israel.This interview occurred just a few days after Israeli forces injured 92 Palestinian civilians during a protest.
NYT: Does Israel meet human rights standards to your personal satisfaction?
Harris: Well, talk in more detail, what specifically are your referring to?
NYT: As a country overall in terms of how they-
Harris: Overall, yes.
Last month, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders introduced (a very modest) NDAA amendment that would have reduced the Pentagon's budget by 10%, thus freeing up billions for a country rocked by a deadly pandemic, record unemployment, and a looming eviction crisis. Nearly every former presidential candidate in the Senate (including moderates like Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker ) voted for the amendment, which ended up being rejected. Harris voted against it.
4 for 4
On Tuesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar defeated challenger Antone Melton-Meaux. Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have won their primaries and Rep. Ayanna Pressley is running unopposed, which means that "The Squad" will go 4 for 4 and coast back to congress in their heavily Democratic districts.
piece on the race with the headline "Ilhan Omar's career on the line in tough primary." A couple weeks before the election, political science professor David Schultz wrote an op-ed at The Hill where he asserted that, "Omar faces a political battle like none she has experienced before. Unlike in 2016 when she ran for the Minnesota House, or in 2018 for the U.S. House, she faces a single challenger, not the divided races that before enabled her to benefit. Her personal matters and stances on issues have alienated many voters, both within the city that constitutes 60 percent of her district and in the more affluent suburbs where she did not do well in the 2018 primary."
Melton-Meaux (who used to be a partner at the union-busting law firm Jackson Lewis) raked in millions, with many donations coming from pro-Israel groups. It's another big loss for the Israel Lobby, whose recent full-court press to keep Rep. Eliot Engel in power also failed. Ian Karbal breaks down some of the numbers at Open Secrets:
Melton-Meaux has received major support from pro-Israel PACs, and a new pro-Israel super PAC, Americans for Tomorrow's Future has spent over $2 million attacking Omar. The group also gave $400,000 to Democratic Majority for Israel, which spent over $1.5 million supporting Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) who was recently unseated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman. With $417,000, Melton-Meaux has received more contributions from pro-Israel donors this cycle than any other congressional candidate except Engel."In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Tonight, our movement didn't just win. We earned a mandate for change. Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown," tweeted Omar after the win.
At Mondoweiss, Josh Ruebner uses the image of a pyramid to explain how support for Israel is slowly crumbling within the Democratic Party:
At the top of the Democratic Party, everything still looks solid for the Israel lobby this year. With Biden's selection yesterday of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, the Israel lobby scored again.. .Indeed, from the top, it appears to be more of the same old. But if we view the Democratic Party as a pyramid, with its apex being the DNC and its presidential ticket, its middle layer being its elected officials, and its bottom layer being its base, then the foundations of the Israel lobby's hold on the Democratic Party is quite evidently crumbling.
Who Gets the Gavel?
When Jamaal Bowman ousted longtime incumbent (and pro-Israel hawk) Rep. Eliot Engel from New York's 16th district, he didn't just initiate a seismic shift in the Bronx, he also dramatically altered the Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel will obviously no longer head the group, but who replaces him?
The three lawmakers fighting for the seat are Reps Brad Sherman (CA) Joaquin Castro (TX), and Gregory Meeks (NY). As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency points out, each one of them wants to condition aid to Israel over the issue of annexation.
Sherman: "I oppose any use of American taxpayer dollars to implement the Annexation Plan or to build any permanent Israeli installation in the West Bank or Gaza."At Responsible Statecraft, ReThinking Foreign Policy president Mitchell Plitnick wrote about vacant seat:
Castro: "Not a penny of US taxpayer money should subsidize or enable any unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank. Under a two-state approach, America has a responsibility to be an arbiter of peace, which means we need trust and credibility with both Israelis and Palestinians."
Meeks: "Annexation is anathema to a two-state solution, and America cannot be used by its proponents to justify a pro-annexation position or policy," he said. "On the contrary, the United States must be explicit in our opposition by applying pressure against Netanyahu should he annex territory, including leveraging US aid."
"In the past, no Democrat who hoped to chair the HFAC would have considered supporting such overt pressure on Israel. But the political winds have shifted as the Israeli government has become increasingly identified with illiberal policies and opposition to a reasonable, sustainable peace with the Palestinians.""All 3 Dems vying for Foreign Affairs committee chair don't want to use US funding for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Next up? No funding for any Israeli human rights violations and oppression of Palestinians, full stop. The times, they are changin'," tweeted JVP Action.
