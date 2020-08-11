© NAINA HELEN JAMA/TT



The epidemiologist in charge of Sweden's coronavirus response has dismissed the scientific evidence for mask-wearing as "astonishingly weak" and suggested that making face coverings mandatory could backfire.Anders Tegnell, the face of his country's distinctive light-touch approach to Covid-19, said it was "very dangerous" to believe that facemasks on their own could control the spread of the disease.Dr Tegnell has steered a markedly different course from those plotted by most other European countries, leaving bars, restaurants and most schools open throughout the pandemic.This stands in contrast to the policies in nations such as the UK and Germany, which have slowly come round to the conclusion that facemasks help to limit coronavirus transmission, and Spain and Poland, which for a time made them compulsory outside the home.However, Dr Tegnell said these decisions were not grounded in solid science.The Swedish strategy has followed the two central principles that the coronavirus pandemic will be around for longer than any lockdown and thatAs of today Sweden had recorded 5,763 Covid-19 deaths, more than the other Scandinavian countries put together. Yet the death rate has fallen from a peak of nearly 100 a day in mid-April to one or two a day in early August. The number of new infections also remains on a downward trajectory.