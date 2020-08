© Susana Simião



Stats & facts

It continues an extraordinary run of rare seabirds seen in spring and summer 2020

I work as a marine biologist and nature guide for a whale-watching company, Espaço Talassa, which is based at Lajes do Pico, Azores. On one of our whale-watching tours, on 7 August 2020, late in the afternoon, one of our crew members noticed an anomalous-coloured shearwater sitting in the water, in a raft of Cory's Shearwaters. They were close to a group of Atlantic Spotted Dolphins that we were watching, but the birds were not interacting directly with the dolphins.The dark-coloured shearwaters or petrels that we regularly see in this area are Bulwer's Petrel and Sooty Shearwater. However, the bird was larger than a Bulwer's and showed a completely different bill and leg/foot colour to Sooty.We approached the birds to try and identify what it was. It would let us approach, while the surrounding Cory's Shearwaters flew away, and we noted how when it flew it landed shortly after taking off, not far away (this being unusual behaviour for Cory's). At first we thought it could be a melanistic Cory's Shearwater, but it was noticeably smaller in size.The GPS position was 38º22.870 N, 028º11.220 W, with the observation made at 7.48 pm, close to shore at Santa Bárbara das Ribeiras, on the south coast of Pico island.There is just one previous Western Palearctic record of a bird seen off both Eilat, Israel, and Aqaba, Jordan, on 15 August 1980.