They Live!
© Slant Magazine
Do your own research! Read it for yourself! It's in the show notes! How many times have I uttered these words? These exhortations represent the founding ethos of The Corbett Report. I want you to read the source documents for yourself and come to your own conclusions. But guess what? The establishment doesn't want you to think for yourself, and now that the Corona World Order is beginning the Great Reset, they are coming out and saying as much. Find out the details in this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch.


SHOW NOTES

Chris Cuomo CNN LIES And Says Reading Wikileaks Is Illegal

You Must Not 'Do Your Own Research' When It Comes To Science

Fluoride on The Corbett Report

Dr Fauci says you don't need to wear a mask

Fauci gets upset with GOP lawmaker's question about masks

WATCH: Rep. Jim Jordan asks Dr. Fauci if nationwide protests helped spread the coronavirus

Medical Martial Law 2020