Earth Changes
89 killed by lightning during first 6 months of 2020 in Madhya Pradesh, India - more than for entire year prior
Outlook
Wed, 05 Aug 2020 12:29 UTC
This figure of lightning strike victims in the state till June this year is more than what it was during the entire year in 2019, an official said.
"In the current monsoon season, the threat of lightning strikes has increased as compared to last year due to the environmental changes," India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist, Vedprakash Singh Chandel, told PTI on Wednesday.
"Because of this, the wind speed during thunderstorm and hailstorm was found significantly high," he said.
According to the official, in the last six months- from January to June- 89 people were killed in lightning strikes, as compared to 82 in entire 2019.
Citing the figures of the last 30 years, Chandel said, "Due to the environmental changes, extreme weather conditions prevailed in the state, which resulted in heavy and strong rains in shorter duration, while the days of incessant rains have decreased."
He said that the maximum effect of this was observed in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, while it was comparatively less in Indore and Hoshangabad divisions. In the rest of the state, it had moderate effect.
The senior scientist said that because of heavy rains with thunderstorms, the threat of trees and weak buildings collapsing has also increased.
After the Met department''s warning, the state disaster management authority has recommended fixing of lightning conductors on the building that are three-storey or above.
It also urged the government to send alerts issued by the IMD up to the panchayat level, so that chances of loss of life and property due to lightning gets reduced.
Source: PTI
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
The last American vagabond: Israel attacks Lebanon [Link]
Here in the UK things people do and say identifies them in one sub-set of the population venn diagram or another. Even today an upper class snob...
If what is happening now was 'by design' of the western oligarchs, they'd be doing a reset of the US economy NOW. The world is abandoning the...
No scintillation in the pixels in any of the footage pretty much rules out any kind of neutron bomb.
[Link] Here is a video of 20,000 pounds of fireworks being destroyed in the desert, by police, in Texas. Note there is no explosion. This closely...