In spite of what you might have heard, Democrats aren't stupid. Nor are they spineless, cowardly, incapable of messaging, or any of the other things offered as explanations for their decades-long failure to win most elections in most places, or to secure meaningful policy reforms for their voters. In the now famous words of Marco Rubio, spoken during his campaign-ending broken robot moment on the 2016 debate stage, "Lets dispel with this fiction that Barrack Obama doesn't know what he's doing.If you understand the Democrats as a party whose first priority is to win elections and then serve their voters once in office,which often appear to be completely at odds with those objectives. What party eager to win over the middle of the country wouldShe's a walking advertisement for the image of Democrats as a party of out of touch elites, more concerned with arcane speech codes than labor laws.. Like forcing Joe Biden on their voters.Let's be absolutely clear:this year without the interference of its leadership. A lot of ink has been spilled about the failings of Bernie 2020, and some of those points are valid, but let's not forget that Sanders won the first three states in the primary calendar, all while facing unprecedented hostility from the corporate media and party elites, so clearly he did a lot of things right. No other candidate has ever won the first two states without going on to secure the nomination, much less all three.Close enough that they were willing to drop all pretense of neutrality and fairness to ensure on the eve of Super Tuesday thata man who voters had completely rejected in humiliating fashion right up until South Carolina. Remember, this was before we understood exactly how bad the coronavirus was going to be, or how badly Trump and the GOP would botch their response.Nor has any modern Democrat ever won without a high share of the Latino vote, and yet they chose to publicly and openly conspire against the candidate who was the clear choice of Latino voters.and there's no way the party's decision makers and strategists didn't understand that. No, they aren't that stupid. If you consider thatwhat they did was actually very smart.These folks can read a poll as well as anyone, and they understand that in the normal course of things their days are numbered. For years, Democrats have talked up their coalition of the ascendant; the new, young, diverse, and thoroughly blue no matter who electorate that was going to someday hand them majorities as far as the eye could see. But now that it's on the verge of arriving, it doesn't look quite like what they were expecting. Turns out that rising electorate wants policies that will actually allow them to rise in more than a symbolic sense and isn't quite as satisfied by platitudes and kente cloth as the old white liberal coalition was. They want universal health care, they want higher wages, they want student loan forgiveness, they want free college;beyond diversifying their office staff.The problem for Democrats is that all the things they want them to do aresince the day Bill Clinton formally announced the death of the party's animating FDR spirit by proudly informing the public that "the days of big government are over." The Reaganite small government ethos that's ruled both parties ever since, simply cannot be reconciled with the demands of voters whose first priority is economic justice.And that's where Joe Biden comes in.The Democrats gearing their message towards white, professional class suburban voters is nothing new. They've been doing it for at least 30 years, first winning over the socially liberal/economically conservative "Rockefeller Republicans" in order to make up for their losses with union voters in the wake of NAFTA. Now they're attempting with this election to win over the even more conservative "moderate Republicans" of this generation by running the kind of candidate who would promise in the midst of a pandemic and an ongoing populist uprising to veto Medicare for All, and not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400K a year. They're not worried about handing over control of the party to Republicans in the process, because a Democratic Party dominated by moderate Republicans doesn't look very different from what we have now -If they lose to Trump while trying to make the shift, something that was almost guaranteed at the time they decided to force Biden down the country's collective throat, that's really not a problem.for as long as he's in office.They either crush the left by assembling a new, even more conservative coalition, or they once again scapegoat the left for their losses and spend another four years pretending the country didn't go to shit until 1/20/17.except the voters.Only a fool would believe that we can continue on our current course of spiraling wealth inequality combined with a collapsing quality of life, now severely exacerbated by a global pandemic, without a reckoning. Unfortunately, in keeping with their French, Chinese and Russian predecessors,History shows us that those most in danger of getting on the wrong end of a People's Tribunal, are always the last to see it coming.Vote your conscience in November in light of these realities (personally, I'm writing in Dave Chapelle), but know that the real battle is going to start the day after the voting ends.