Puppet Masters
Joe Biden is a Trojan Horse: Inside is the Democrats' new right wing coalition
Due Dissidence
Wed, 29 Jul 2020 00:00 UTC
Yes, he does. And so does the rest of the Democratic Party.
If you understand the Democrats as a party whose first priority is to win elections and then serve their voters once in office, then you have to look for far-fetched explanations for their actions, which often appear to be completely at odds with those objectives. What party eager to win over the middle of the country would repeatedly vote to make a wealthy San Francisco doyenne like Nancy Pelosi their Speaker? She's a walking advertisement for the image of Democrats as a party of out of touch elites, more concerned with arcane speech codes than labor laws. But if you understand the Democrats as a party primarily concerned with raking in big bucks from wealthy donors, while drawing enough superficial distinctions with their opponents to maintain their identity as a separate party, then everything they do is pretty frikkin' brilliant. Like forcing Joe Biden on their voters.
Let's be absolutely clear: Bernie Sanders would undoubtedly have been the party's nominee this year without the interference of its leadership. A lot of ink has been spilled about the failings of Bernie 2020, and some of those points are valid, but let's not forget that Sanders won the first three states in the primary calendar, all while facing unprecedented hostility from the corporate media and party elites, so clearly he did a lot of things right. No other candidate has ever won the first two states without going on to secure the nomination, much less all three.
But no other candidate so universally feared and loathed by the money people and the consultant class has ever gotten so close to the big prize. Close enough that they were willing to drop all pretense of neutrality and fairness to ensure on the eve of Super Tuesday that instead of facing a fractured field of milquetoast moderates, Sanders would be going mano-a-mano with only Joe Biden, a man who voters had completely rejected in humiliating fashion right up until South Carolina. Remember, this was before we understood exactly how bad the coronavirus was going to be, or how badly Trump and the GOP would botch their response. No modern Democrat has ever won without high youth voter turnout, and there's no way they didn't understand that crushing the candidate of young voters was going to suppress their vote. Nor has any modern Democrat ever won without a high share of the Latino vote, and yet they chose to publicly and openly conspire against the candidate who was the clear choice of Latino voters.
All this in order to run a notoriously thin-skinned politician in the obvious throes of cognitive decline against the world's most infamous bully. Without coronavirus, Biden was a sure loser and there's no way the party's decision makers and strategists didn't understand that. No, they aren't that stupid. If you consider that the battle they're fighting is only secondarily against the GOP, and primarily against the left wing of their own party, what they did was actually very smart.
These folks can read a poll as well as anyone, and they understand that in the normal course of things their days are numbered. For years, Democrats have talked up their coalition of the ascendant; the new, young, diverse, and thoroughly blue no matter who electorate that was going to someday hand them majorities as far as the eye could see. But now that it's on the verge of arriving, it doesn't look quite like what they were expecting. Turns out that rising electorate wants policies that will actually allow them to rise in more than a symbolic sense and isn't quite as satisfied by platitudes and kente cloth as the old white liberal coalition was. They want universal health care, they want higher wages, they want student loan forgiveness, they want free college; in other words, they want the people they vote for to do something for them beyond diversifying their office staff.
The problem for Democrats is that all the things they want them to do are a direct threat to the grift they've been running since the day Bill Clinton formally announced the death of the party's animating FDR spirit by proudly informing the public that "the days of big government are over." The Reaganite small government ethos that's ruled both parties ever since, simply cannot be reconciled with the demands of voters whose first priority is economic justice. So what do you do when your base sees through the hollowness of your politics and demands that you do better? Find a different base. And that's where Joe Biden comes in.
The Biden campaign is a Trojan horse in the truest sense: it's an empty vessel through which the Dems are attempting to substitute a portion of the GOP's base for a portion of their own. The Democrats gearing their message towards white, professional class suburban voters is nothing new. They've been doing it for at least 30 years, first winning over the socially liberal/economically conservative "Rockefeller Republicans" in order to make up for their losses with union voters in the wake of NAFTA. Now they're attempting with this election to win over the even more conservative "moderate Republicans" of this generation by running the kind of candidate who would promise in the midst of a pandemic and an ongoing populist uprising to veto Medicare for All, and not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400K a year. They're not worried about handing over control of the party to Republicans in the process, because a Democratic Party dominated by moderate Republicans doesn't look very different from what we have now - there's hardly a shade of difference between your average liberal and your average "Never Trumper" ideologically.
The rising left, however, is an existential threat to the party's modern make-up, ideology, and standard operating procedures. If they lose to Trump while trying to make the shift, something that was almost guaranteed at the time they decided to force Biden down the country's collective throat, that's really not a problem. Trump is great for fundraising and his sheer awfulness takes the onus off the Dems to be much better. Just being a little better than Trump is all they really need to be for as long as he's in office. Seen from that perspective, Biden is a win-win. They either crush the left by assembling a new, even more conservative coalition, or they once again scapegoat the left for their losses and spend another four years pretending the country didn't go to shit until 1/20/17. So if you're a deeply corrupt member of the fake-left half of the country's ruling elite, where's the downside? It's nothing but upside for everyone except the voters.
There's only one flaw in this plan. It doesn't take into account the dangers of breaking the social contract so severely that the population becomes ungovernable. Only a fool would believe that we can continue on our current course of spiraling wealth inequality combined with a collapsing quality of life, now severely exacerbated by a global pandemic, without a reckoning. Unfortunately, in keeping with their French, Chinese and Russian predecessors, our leaders are those fools. History shows us that those most in danger of getting on the wrong end of a People's Tribunal, are always the last to see it coming. With Trump we get there a little faster, with Biden a little slower (maybe), but the American economic and political system as currently constituted is clearly unsustainable.
Vote your conscience in November in light of these realities (personally, I'm writing in Dave Chapelle), but know that the real battle is going to start the day after the voting ends.
Comment: Like horse races, elections are on a narrow and circular track. It doesn't matter if you are Trojan or Trump. The finish line may be the decider, but the quality of the race also matters.