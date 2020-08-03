Society's Child
Portland grapples with surging homicides following police budget cuts
The Post Millennial
Sun, 02 Aug 2020 22:47 UTC
Portland has seen 63 shootings so far in July — a stark contrast to the 28 in July 2019.
The Oregonian reports that Portland police are now responding to 15 homicides — the most killings in one month than more than three decades. Police figures show an alarming rise in violent crimes including homicides, assaults, and burglaries.
Speaking to the press on Thursday, Police Chief Chuck Lovell expressed concern about the rise in violent crime and has since tasked its already-diminished unit of patrol officers to the detective division to aid in both new and on-going investigations.
He stated that the police were forced to cut its Gun Violence Reduction Team at the orders of the City Council, which has caved to the demands of Black Lives Matter protesters in defunding the police. The 34-member team was disbanded in its entirety following budget cuts to the Portland Police Bureau. July is the first month in over a decade since the force went without the unit.
"That's very concerning to know that that many people have been killed in such a short period of time," Lovell said. "These numbers were not acceptable."
"Our job, number one for us, is public safety and preservation of life. So we are, we're going to resource some more people to the detective division to help follow up and do some investigation on those," Lovell added. "It's incumbent upon us as public safety professionals and police officers to go out and still do that work."
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who pushed for the dissolution of the police, disagrees with the bureau's assessment and claims that the rise in violent crime has nothing to do with the shortage of manpower.
"I don't think it's a staffing issue, and no matter how often they say they're overworked and underpaid, the reality is that Portland police have for a long time decided what they will investigate and what they won't," Hardesty said, KATU2 reported.
Hardesty cited a city audit from 2018 that found that the gun violence reduction team's gang enforcement unit had stopped a disproportionate number of black people. Hardesty says the police should stick to investigating violent crimes and stop responding to homeless calls and mental health calls.
They now need to abolish all prisons and let all the rapists and murderers out onto the streets. That way, everyone will be liberated from the yoke of the white male oppressor, and all of a sudden, will quite magically be able to fly off like candy-coloured butterflies to a land called Honalee, or wherever else.*
*With an emphasis on 'wherever else'.