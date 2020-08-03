Society's Child
Why we should not save Portland, Seattle or any other liberal city that's collapsing into anarchy
Fri, 31 Jul 2020 07:24 UTC
If he does nothing, President Trump runs the risk of being seen as weak, allowing mobs to tear down courthouses, loot commercial districts, and take over entire police precincts. But by staying out of the state and local city business, President Trump may ultimately get to show strength and resolve, letting these liberal voters live with the consequences of their "peace," "love," and "equality."
Democrat-ruled cities should clean up their own mess
Yes, these left-wing mobs are threatening innocent lives, tearing down businesses, and waging war on police, but it's the democratic mayors and governors who are justifying this politically motivated violence and crime, right along with their cohorts at CNN, MSNBC, and ABC News. This is a peaceful protest, they advertise, but the voters there now fear for their lives and must live under constant intimidation from the left-wing mobs. Why should the federal government get involved and clean up the mess that these democrat-run cities have created? How will these liberal cities, like Portland, Eugene and Seattle ever see the root of the problem if the President comes in and cleans up their failures?
Yes, federal property is being threatened and national security is at risk, with black power brigades forming and antifa terrorists arming up. These groups have become like standing armies, patrolling the streets. But if the federal government comes in with their soldiers, they will become the boogeyman that the left-wing anarchists need in order to sell their violence and justify their terror. As these left-wing anarchists use violence to take temporary power, they have become the enemy they are trying to eradicate. If federal troops step in, then the left-wing anarchists finally get to say, "I told you so!" Now they have a reason to grow bolder, a reason to fight.
Living under left-wing terror could motivate change from within the cities
If they continue to tear up their cities and make demands, the majority will be forced to live under terror and intimidation. It could motivate these people to take their own action and vote for true leaders who will restore law and order. Maybe, just maybe these rioters will eventually expose the fundamental hypocrisies and shortcomings of the democrat party and what it has done to the psyche of the younger generations. Maybe this psyche will begin to break, exiting from a state of hypnosis to a state of reality. If the liberal utopia they demand must be had through violence and lying about the violence, then what are they really fighting for?
Is it really love, life, liberty, fairness, justice and equality? Or does their path of destruction and loss of virtue ultimately create a society of terror and hate? Who has individual rights in a utopia ruled by an all-powerful mob, that hurts the weak until they submit? Who has freedom in a system where justice is determined by a forceful mob? What happens when the mob disagrees with its members? Even the members of the mob should want due process and a fair trial should they disagree or dissent. Why would they want to be assaulted until they comply with the group's demands?
Liberal cities won't be saved by an all-powerful President
The liberal cities will continue to burn and rightfully so, until the states and cities take decisive action to restore the rule of law. Moreover, there is no police power granted to the federal government in the Constitution. The founders warned about standing armies and the quartering of troops. By enlisting federal agents to these cities, dangerous precedent is initiated. For what other reasons could federal troops be called upon in the future?
Portland and Seattle will not be saved by an all-powerful President. Sure, the President cares about the safety of people in the country and the integrity of these cities, but he cannot become the scapegoat. These cities can only be changed from the inside out, from the people who live there, from the people who are fed up. If the situation worsens, then these are the consequences of living under democrat control, which allows violent mob rule to reign in terror.
