"I got this for my grandson who's a protestor downtown, he uses it every night and says its [sic] does the job," user "GrammaF" of Oregon posted in a vest review on Hibbett last week along with a picture of her grandson.
shocking twist. The guy who threw an IED at the portland courthouse was identified in a review by his grandma who bought his gear. This might be the most embarrassing defeat of antifa yet. Grandmas lil revolutionary. Retweet for luls. Archive https://t.co/tadAPQNg1l pic.twitter.com/kJbbTibQtfGrandma's review was found thanks to the sleuths of 4chan (NSFW link).
same guy. same vest. same mask. photos taken on different days so different shirts. pic.twitter.com/MWR1hqBxZ6"We had help from a /fa/ [4chan's fashion forum] expert who identified the shoes and vest as limited edition items," a 4chan poster said. "Another anon snooped the site and found the review for that specific item."
Video of him committing a bomb attack on a federal courthouse and cheering when it explodes. pic.twitter.com/2fFzK4Us6YThis is allegedly the same guy dubbed "Simpothy McVeigh" who was seen shielding a naked woman walking in front of police (NSFW link above).
Comment: This article would have made its way into Sott's 'Don't Panic! Lighten Up!' section - if what it suggests about the ideologically possessed rioters (and some of their family) wasn't so saddening.