Mercy is rarely granted to high-profile politicians. They're either lauded or pilloried, there's no in-between - it comes with the territory. But someone has to make an exception for Joe Biden.
The Democratic nominee has served his country, whether you agree with his values and opinions or not, proudly and with distinction. He entered the Senate in 1973 to represent Delaware and went on to become vice president during Barack Obama's reign.
But this is a man who, at 78 years old in November, is close to the end of his road; he's not one who should be preparing for four or even eight years at the White House.
The reason why is quite simple: he is cognitively not there any longer.
This is no laughing matter, or a political point, or a vehicle to mock him with: mental decline is a sad, tortuous process to watch, particularly in someone of his standing.
Earlier this week, Biden staggered on stage in his home state saying: "Good Afternoon everyone. Welcome to Kingswood Community Center." The event was at William 'Hicks' Anderson Community Center.
After losing his focus for a few seconds and genuinely looking lost, he uttered: "I didn't know where we were."
For someone on the move a lot, it can be easy to get places mixed up - rock stars are regularly caught shouting out a city, totally different to the one they are actually playing. This wasn't that, Biden didn't have a clue where he was.
The heartbreaking element is that you can see he senses it, he realizes himself. That he's aware of these episodes must be terrifying for the poor man.
It is far from an isolated incident.
Speaking not so long ago, Biden said during an event: "He's saying that it was President...(pause)...my boss." He knew he had worked for President Obama, but just couldn't recall his name.
Then during a TV interview, when asked about Covid-19, he stated: "We have to take care of the cure, that will make the problem worse no matter what."
At a presidential rally in South Carolina, he announced: "Where I come from, you don't get far unless you ask - my name is Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over, if you like what you see, help out. If not, vote for the other Biden."
There's one particularly chilling theme that will chime with anyone who's seen elderly relatives suffer mental decline. Biden loses his train of thought regularly, it's the most obvious indicator - you're talking away and they end up silently staring into space.
It happened to Biden during one session on TV and after a bit of mumbling, he had to say the only words he could: "I don't know."
The only thing saving him from complete humiliation time after time are the printed notes, auto-cues and his off-camera staff. When he freezes, he loses his gaze and then eventually clicks back into gear thanks to these props.
Another crutch is that he often holds a pen or even a small notebook - which can figuratively convey the sense of being in control.
Some may label all this as hypercritical or even blatant scaremongering, but it's eerily similar to a harrowing speech delivered by Soviet ruler Leonid Brezhnev in the last months of his reign.
His New Year address in 1979 would make even his biggest enemy sympathetic. His speech is slurred, his staff talk to him like a child, he even changes glasses as he can't see - it's incredible that at the time, he was the leader of a superpower.
It's reckoned at the time he was addicted to alcohol and sleeping pills, and suffering from the aftereffects of minor strokes. This all leads to problems with general cognitive behaviour, and within a short time other people were running things for him, before he died in office in 1982.
President Ronald Regan was another world leader whose age caught up with him. He died of Alzheimer's fifteen years after leaving the White House in 1989, but one of his sons is sure that he felt the onset of the disease began when he was still in office.
In his book about his father, Ron Reagan wrote: "My heart sank as he floundered his way through his responses, fumbling with his notes, uncharacteristically lost for words. He looked tired and bewildered."
Britain's wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill is another whose deficiencies were concealed.
It was only after his death that it became common knowledge that he had suffered a stroke during his second stint at premier in the early 1950s. Some feel Churchill had a neurological disease related to Alzheimers but that is refuted by the International Churchill Society, who say it was progressive dementia.
These three juggernauts prove that 77-year old Biden is only succumbing to what so many others have. The thing is, they were all from another era when prestige and power were held as the be-all and end-all.
It's 2020 and times have changed.
The man's dignity and health has to come first. He clearly needs care, and shame on the charlatans sending him on this presidential campaign.
That's his campaign staff and party members who are out banging the drum for him. They may feel the end justifies the means to rid the American people of the deeply divisive Donald Trump, but it doesn't.
Aside from politics, Biden is a husband, father and grandfather. Let him live out the rest of his days with dignity, as a proud man, not as a laughing stock. The mainstream media, a lot of whom are liberals with a Democratic leaning, also need to assume culpability too.
Why aren't they discussing this openly and sensibly, pleading for some humanity to be shown? Instead, the left-leaning Democrat-supporting media simply ignore it, while those on the right snigger away insidiously on podcasts or review shows.
They should be taking a stand and letting the whole Democratic machine know that this isn't humane. Instead the left-leaning media act not just as cheerleaders for him, but have basically become part of his campaign team, covering up the reality.
They're out there, pushing his campaign and ignoring his slip-ups and the reality of his mental health, and putting a frail old man in harm. Just because they hope to claim part of the applause for booting Trump out of the White House. It's cruel.
Fox News' Chris Wallace tried to get a one-to-one interview with Biden and would no doubt have grilled him hard. It would have probably shattered Biden's bid and let everyone see how badly he is struggling mentally. But what happened?
Wallace revealed: "In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could handle a similar encounter. This week, we asked the Biden campaign for an interview and they said the former vice president was not available."
Joe Biden is a political puppet. An unwell one. The puppet masters need to stop and let the gentleman enjoy his golden years with grace and dignity.
Chris Sweeney is an author and columnist who has written for newspapers such as The Times, Daily Express, The Sun and Daily Record, along with several international-selling magazines. Follow him on Twitter @Writes_Sweeney