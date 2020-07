Story Source:

Largest study of its kind highlights risk to global food securityCrop yields for apples, cherries and blueberries across the United States are being reduced by a lack of pollinators, according to Rutgers-led research, the most comprehensive study of its kind to date.Most of the world's crops depend on honeybees and wild bees for pollination, so declines in both managed and wild bee populations raise concerns about food security, notes the study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.. "Managing habitat for native bee species and/or stocking more honey bees would boost pollination levels and could increase crop production."The annual production value of wild pollinators for all seven crops was an estimated $1.5 billion-plus in the U.S. The value of wild bee pollination for all pollinator-dependent crops would be much greater."Our findings show that pollinator declines could translate directly into decreased yields for most of the crops studied," the study says. The findings suggest that adopting practices that conserve or augment wild bees, such as enhancing wildflowers and using managed pollinators other than honey bees, is likely to boost yields. Increasing investment in honey bee colonies is another alternative.James Reilly, a research associate in Winfree's lab, led the study, which used data collected by researchers at many universities and was part of The Integrated Crop Pollination Project funded by the USDA-NIFA Specialty Crop Research Initiative.Materials provided by Rutgers University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.