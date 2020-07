© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Perhaps the stupidest development to come out of the protests and riots is the Left's bizarre announcement that lawful arrests are now "kidnapping." Recent videos of law enforcement officials arresting wanted criminals and putting them in unmarked vehicles have provoked this sudden redefinition of terms.This video has been shared all over social media, with people like MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes and Rep. Jerry Nadler describing it as "kidnapping" and "terrifying," respectively. Nadler declared that police officers using unmarked vehicles during an arrest somehow amounts to a violation of the Constitution. Many on the Left have echoed this claim.Of course, these days police have a whole host of additional reasons to use a lower profile. One obvious reason is that marked police cars are routinely targeted for arson attacks by "peaceful protesters." In the city of Los Angeles , for example, 156 LAPD patrol cars had been damaged by the end of June, each costing about $80,000 to repair.All of this ridiculous "kidnapping" stuff is part of a larger, and just as ridiculous, narrative about our nation's slide into "fascism."I have never lived under a fascist dictatorship — and I don't now, and neither do you — but I feel pretty confident that a little bit of tear gas and a few rubber bullets would be the least of your worries if you behaved this way in such a country. But, as we have seen, the Left is never slowed down by facts or reality when constructing their narratives.