© Twitter / @dfriedman33

Washingtonians are becoming increasingly unnerved by the sudden presence of unmarked militias who have been deployed to the streets of the US capital as protests rage, but who won't identify themselves to citizens and journalists.Videos and photographs of the mysterious and heavily-armed figures have been swirling on social media for days, with many who have encountered them reporting that they refuse to say which government agency they are working for.It turns out that at least some of the men are prison riot officers sent in by the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the request of Attorney General William Barr, according to NBC.It appears DC is not the only place where the unmarked police have shown up."How is anyone supposed to know for sure he's even a real cop?" one person wrote in response to a photo of an armed man clad head-to-toe in black at one Philly protest.