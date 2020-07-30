Less than a day after Oregon's governor claimed federal agents would leave Portland and let local officials handle Black Lives Matter protesters, President Donald Trump said they are going nowhere until things are under control.— who were originally deployed after demonstrators attempted to burn down a courthouse — from Portland, which has seen ongoing Black Lives Matter protests turn to rioting and violence.In her announcement, Brown called the Homeland Security agents an "occupying force" and blamed them for bringing "violence" to the city.It appears Brown was premature in her announcement, however, as Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf took to Twitter to clarify that until the "violent activity" in the city ends, federal authorities will remain in place. Trump now appears to have confirmed that the feds are staying put until further notice.Part of the agreement to get the "occupying force" out of Brown's state, according to a statement from Wolf, would involve having state troopers protect federal buildings from potential vandalism or destruction.Brown did not directly mention this part of the deal in her tweets, but said local police officers would still be present in downtown Portland to "protect Oregonians' right to free speech and keep the peace."