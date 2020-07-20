© Getty Images

Watching people fighting against having to wear masks or otherwise abide by legitimate public health guidelines and you have to wonder about their poor children.Who's protecting them from this insanity?Well, at least Ontario's family court is taking a dim view of separated parents who aren't acting in the best interests of their kids. In the latest case, a Toronto mother has won interim sole custody of her child — and $16,500 in legal costs — after a judge issued a scathing ruling against the father for dismissing COVID-19 as a "scamdemic.""I am concerned about the respondent's refusal to take seriously the advice and guidance of experts, and particularly medical experts, when making decisions," noted Ontario Superior Court Justice Jasmine Akbarali in a ruling last week."During a pandemic that the respondent refuses to acknowledge is anything more than a "scamdemic," it is in (the child's) best interests that decisions about (their) health, schooling, and extra-curricular activities be made by the parent who accepts the public health concerns presented by the pandemic."The identities of the parents and child are covered by a court-imposed publication ban.No wonder the mom is worried.When asked by the judge if he would abide by the Toronto bylaw to wear a mask in indoor public locations, he claimed he had pre-existing conditions that prevent him from wearing one.Akbarali was not convinced."In my view, he intends to rely on a fictional health condition to avoid wearing a mask because he believes that the pandemic is a "scamdemic," she said.Akbarali found this father falls into that category."I find that the respondent is not prepared to follow COVID-19 protocols in the future," she wrote."Despite the government and public health messages about the risk of COVID-19, despite the applicant's clear will to act in the face of her concerns, despite the case law that suggests that courts will take COVID-19 seriously, the respondent has preferred his agenda — politicizing a virus — over his parenting time with his (child)."Due to his "complete failure and unwillingness to follow COVID-19 protocols, now or in the future," the judge ruled the dad can visit his child three times a week - but just by video. If the mom doesn't agree to resuming in-person visits, he can apply to the court - but only after he either tests negative for COVID or self-isolates for 14 days and also agrees to follow government and public health protocols in the future.Because protecting your child's health is no hoax.