After flip-flopping on basic information about COVID-19 and expecting to be cut some slack for it, the federal government is now proposing legislation that might punish any Canadian for doing just what they first did.Liberal minister Dominic LeBlanc told CBC News that he's already been in discussion with cabinet members, including Justice David Lametti, to bring in some form of legislation to tackle online misinformation regarding COVID-19."Legislatures and Parliaments are meeting scarcely because of the current context of the pandemic, so it's not a quick solution, but it's certainly something that we would be open [to] as a government," LeBlanc told CBC News.It's hard to believe that out of all the COVID-19 related problems the feds are dealing with, this would warrant a spot on the agenda anywhere near the top. One has to wonder why it even entered their minds at all.But the Liberal idea already has fans from across the aisle.To that extent that there is a real problem, the government will need to articulate specific examples of misinformation, explain what tangible harms have been caused and why federal laws are the solution.The government's biggest problem with getting public buy-in for any such laws though will be the fact that federal voices have themselves already been found guilty of what could be included in a broad definition of "misinformation".It's widely known that Health Minister Patty Hadju, Dr. Theresa Tam and other officials have now done complete reversals on many aspects of this illness. They previously told Canadians that the risk remained low and that COVID-19 did not spread asymptomatically. Then there was their insistence that flight restrictions and widespread usage of face masks did not work, only for them to turn around and voice opposite policies.Everyone understands that there's a steep and frequently changing learning curve when it comes to getting a firm handle on all the aspects of COVID-19. But if the public is expected to cut officials some slack, the government should extend the same courtesy to the public.Whether they understand it or not, Canadian officials are facing a delicate balance right now where they risk losing public confidence by being too petty and aggressive in enforcing social distancing measures. Adding misinformation laws likely isn't going to help with that.