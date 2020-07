© Justin Tang/The Canadian Press



Some of Canada's top public-health experts say the country's focus on wiping out the coronavirus is posing "significant risks to overall population health," as other priorities take a backseat to the pandemic.Signatories to the letter include Gregory Taylor, Theresa Tam's immediate predecessor as chief public health officer; David Butler-Jones, the country's first chief public health officer; Bob Bell, Ontario's former deputy health minister; Onye Nnorom, president of the Black Physicians' Association of Ontario; and Vivek Goel, former president of Public Health Ontario.Canada has been cautiously celebrating its success in controlling the novel coronavirus, particularly when compared with the hard hit United States. Provinces are several stages into their reopening plans, welcoming diners back to restaurant patios and shaggy-haired clients back to salons, with rules around masking and physical distancing often in place.The country has been reporting fewer than 500 new infections a day since the second week of June, down from averages of between 1,500 and 1,700 a day at the end of April and beginning of May, when new cases peaked.Critics of the letter's position say Canada would be foolish to jeopardize its progress by lifting the remaining restrictions too quickly. They argue that reining in the virus is a necessary prerequisite to reviving the economy and improving the well-being of the poor and racialized Canadians who have been disproportionately harmed by both the lockdowns and the virus itself."It's a false dichotomy to say we either tame COVID-19 or we let people get back to work and to school," said Irfan Dhalla, a physician and a vice-president at Unity Health Toronto who has been encouraging Canada to strive for zero cases. "The places that have been best able to get children back to school and people back to work have been the same places that have aimed for elimination.""COVID-19, obviously, is a serious threat to public health," said Dr. Goel, who helped organize the letter and is a professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health. "But the measures that we've taken also represent serious threats to public health and are increasing inequities."Amy Greer, an epidemiologist at the University of Guelph, said in an e-mail that the letter struck her as little more than "a bunch of platitudes.""I disagree (as do many of my infectious disease and epidemiology colleagues) that we should consider an approach that means we just sit back on our heels and let this play out."In response to the letter, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's cautious approach to reopening has been successful thus far. "What we don't want to see happen is to open everything up, all of a sudden, and then see the public-health impacts that may come from that," she said.On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford's government announced it would be extending the province's declaration of emergency until July 24, in what the Premier's office said would likely be the final extension.But the government also introduced a new bill that would allow it to further extend or amend individual emergency orders for up to two years, arguing the province needs flexibility as it continues to respond to the dangers posed by COVID-19.