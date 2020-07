© REUTERS/Phil Noble

Gotta do Gupta again - sorry

Can't anyone in the government count?

By Peter Andrews, Irish science journalist and writer based in London. He has a background in the life sciences, and graduated from the University of Glasgow with a degree in genetics.

The so-called 'outbreak' of Covid-19 in the English city of Leicester, which has precipitated a second lockdown there, has been driven by the young and people under 40. The very people who aren't much at risk of death.On Monday, the UK government announced that schools in Leicester will be shut to all children except those of essential workers. Furthermore, all non-essential shops and businesses have been closed. They're back in the deep freeze, so to speak.These boffins got worried when they expected testing over a 10-day period in Leicester to reveal 582 infections, but - shock horror! - 711 were recorded. Hardly a spike. Is it even a blip? Clearly these crack minds have never seen Forrest Gump, who taught us the eternal lesson: "My mom always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get."It's getting to the point where I'm having to cite Professor Sunetra Gupta in every article, and her statement (of what should be the obvious) that case numbers are too dependent on the level of testing to be relevant, and only the number of Covid-19 deaths should be important.Back to the report, which states "The rise in pillar 2 diagnoses is probably linked, in part, to the availability of testing to the general public ... rather than a true increase in the number of new infections occurring."One would expect the line after this to provide a counterargument, a reason why there may actually be some - any - reason to believe Leicester needed to be locked down. But no. The next line explains how the change in case numbers over time "is not characteristic of unconstrained growth of an epidemic". And to cap it off, the report ends with the conclusion: "Evidence for the scale of the outbreak is limited." So, WTF?Sometimes one wonders what the point is in making an argument against government policy, when the policies themselves are repeatedly based on juvenile misunderstandings and blunders.Even if they had got all their sums right, and there was an upsurge in cases that warranted action, the report makes clear that it is in the "under 19-year-old group". That is, children. You know, those small humans who don't get Covid-19, or if they do, are infinitesimally at risk of dying if they do? Just 0.05 percent of deaths from coronavirus have been of people aged under 19, and those under 40 represent only 0.7 percent. If the purpose of a lockdown is to save lives, whose lives do Public Health England think they are saving here?Perhaps we'll be able to deduce which by whether we see a spate of sackings as a result of this latest omnishambles. And I know who I'd start with, Prime Minister.