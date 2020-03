Under the guise of prohibiting "conversion therapy," Bill C-8 would make it a criminal offence for parents to help their own gender-confused children find peace in accepting their biological gender. The Liberal government's proposed legislation, introduced as a First Reading on March 9, defines "conversion therapy" as "a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, or to repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour."This proposed House of Commons legislation has the same major flaws that the Senate's Bill S-202 had, as I argued in 2019 Bill C-8's preamble denounces as "myth" that a person's "gender identity" can and ought to be changed. This ignores reality. Many people - especially some minors - do experience change in their gender identity. Confusion during puberty later resolves in favour of their biological sex."Transitioning" is not the panacea Bill C-8 makes it out to be.Bill C-8 further ignores the rapidly growing number of deeply unhappy and disillusioned people who have "transitioned" genders and are now "detransitioning" back to their biological sex.If Bill C-8 becomes law, it appears that the only legal treatment available to Canadian youth who struggle with their gender identity will be "transitioning" toward the opposite gender: puberty blockers, opposite-sex hormone injections, and eventually gender-reassignment surgery. The law's definition of "conversion therapy" still allows for "a practice, treatment or service that relates to a person's exploration of their identity or to its development," so there may be some wiggle room.The medical, psychiatric and psychological professions are divided as to what course of treatment is best for children and teenagers who feel confused about their biological gender. Emerging research shows that gender dysphoria can be a social contagion, particularly among girls using social media. The debate among experts concerning the cause and best treatment for gender dysphoria in youth is far from settled.If passed, Bill C-8 would usurp the authority of the provincial Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons to formulate evidence-based and ethical guidelines on the best treatment options for children suffering with gender dysphoria. The same goes for the professional bodies which regulate psychologists, counsellors and therapists.On Twitter there are hundreds of people lamenting that they were allowed to take cross-sex hormones when they were confused and vulnerable children, brainwashed by websites like Buzzfeed and their own gender-confused culture. They ask: "Why was I allowed to do this to myself? How come no one older and wiser stopped me?" Their sorrow is palpable.Bill C-8's all-encompassing definition of "conversation therapy" interferes in the future happiness and lives of children. Once opposite-sex hormones have wreaked havoc on a young developing body, including causing lifelong sterility, there is no going back.Good intentions are not enough to make for good law. Canadians appreciate the importance of helping children and teens navigate the challenges of modern social media, the hyper-sexualization in our culture, body image, sexual identity and other topics in this 21st century reality. Puberty is full of angst, confusion and turmoil for many teenagers. Canadians appreciate that compassionate, loving parents, along with medical and mental health professionals using evidence-based approaches, should not face jail time for working through these challenges. Parents and medical professionals should mobilize against the ideological and knee-jerk approach of Bill C-8.