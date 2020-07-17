Science & Technology
Bright Nova Reticuli 2020 discovered by astronomer
Remanzacco Blogspot
Fri, 17 Jul 2020 17:41 UTC
On images taken on July 16.82, 2020 we can confirm the presence of an optical counterpart (with R-filtered magnitude about +4.5; B-filtered magn. +5.6; V-filtered magn. +5.6) at coordinates:
R.A. = 03 58 29.61, Decl.= -54 46 39.8
(equinox 2000.0; Gaia DR2 catalogue reference stars for the astrometry).
This transient was discovered by Robert H. McNaught (Coonabarabran, NSW, Australia) as an apparent 5th-magnitude nova on CCD images obtained on July 15.590 UT with a Canon 6D camera and an 8-mm-f.l. f/2.8 lens (at ISO 800). The position is very close to an object listed as "MGAB-V207" in the AAVSO's VSX online database (which gives position R.A. = 3h58m29s.55, Decl. = -54d46'41".2, equinox J2000.0, which calls it a novalike "VY Scl"-type variable with V magnitude range 15.8-18.0).
Spectroscopy by E. Aydi et al. (ATel #13867) using the High Resolution Spectrograph (HRS) mounted on the 11m Southern African Large Telescope as part of the SALT Large Science Program on Transients shows a spectrum that resembles that of a classical nova, likely after optical peak. Also, R. Kaufman (Bright, VIC, Australia) reports a low-resolution spectrum obtained by him on 2020 Jul. 16.62 UT (with a Canon 800D camera + 200-mm-f.l. f/3.5 lens) indicates the object to be a "Fe II-type" classical nova.
According to ATel #13868 "the positional coincidence of the optical/gamma-ray transient with the previously known VY Scl-type cataclysmic variable (d = 2.7 kpc from Gaia DR2; Bailer-Jones et al. 2018) suggests that the transient is a Galactic nova, which was confirmed with SALT spectroscopy (ATel #13867). It is only the third time that a classical nova eruption is observed in a previously known white dwarf hosting binary after V407 Cyg (ATel #2487) and V392 Per (ATel #11590), which were also detected by Fermi-LAT."
According to Cbet 4812 "the following pre-discovery V magnitudes from all-sky video images taken by M. A. Phillips at the Edward Pigot Seismic Observatory, Coonabarabran, using a ZWO ASI178MC-COOL color CMOS camera and a 1.4-mm-f.l. f/1.8 fish-eye lens: July 6.81, [6.0; 7.79, [5.5; 8.78, 5.4; 11.76, 3.7; 12.8, 3.8; 13.83, 4.0; 14.8, 4.4; 15.8, 4.7. No variability was seen on single nights. Further CCD magnitudes reported by McNaught from his images: June 30.727, [9.8; July 1.763, [9.9; 2.826, [8.8; 15.747, 5.1; 15.785, 5.1; 15.804, 5.1.
P. Schmeer, Bischmisheim, Germany, reports the following g magnitudes for the nova from the ASAS-SN Sky Patrol: July 2.183, 16.6; 2.186, 16.3; 4.189, 15.5; 8.173, 6.8. Schmeer adds that no previous outbursts or eruptions were recorded in ASAS-SN patrol images since 2014 June 18."
An animation showing a comparison between my image and the archive POSS2/UKSTU Red plate (1993-12-17).