© Motherboard



At the start of the year, Twitter officially made shadowbanning, a controversial practice that involves limiting the distribution or visibility of user posts in a way that's difficult to detect, part of its terms of service Now new leaked screenshots from Motherboard appear to show an internal Twitter user administration tool that can be used by Twitter staffThe screenshots show details about the target user's account, such as whether the account has been suspended, is permanently suspended, or has protected status. They also show several other tags including a "Trends Blacklist" tag and a "Search Blacklist" tag.Two of Motherboard's sources who provided the screenshots claim that the internal panel shown in these screenshots is used by Twitter workers to interact with user accounts.Several Twitter users have accused Twitter of shadowbanning their tweets this year.In June, the pop culture satirical news account Price of Reason documented howin its Looney Tunes remake.The account owner noticed a drastic slowdown in engagement after his tweet had started to go viral and discovered that he was being blacklisted from Twitter search, causing both his account and the tweet to be scrubbed from search results."It's as if neither it or I ever existed," Price of Reason told Reclaim The Net.While Twitter made shadowbanning official from January 1 of this year, undercover video from a January 2018 Project Veritas report shows a former Twitter engineer discussing the tacticIn the video, the former Twitter engineer, Abhinov Vadrevu, states: "One strategy is to shadowban so that you have ultimate control."In the same video, former Twitter executive Olinda Hassan states:Project Veritas had its Twitter ads account banned because of this video almost two years later in November 2019.