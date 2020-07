© Europa Press



Face masks will be compulsory in all public spaces in Catalonia starting on Thursday, and violatorsThe protective gear must be wornThe announcement was made on Wednesday by Catalan premier Quim Torra inside the regional parliament. "Face masks will be mandatory in Catalonia.due to a large coronavirus outbreak Until now, face masks had only been compulsory when it was not possible for people to stay 1.5 meters apart. Authorities said that although masks must now be worn at all times, a few exceptions will be made."The general rule is that everyone must leave their home with a face mask on, but exceptions are carried over from earlier resolutions, such as when one is exercising, although it is still necessary to wear one while leaving the house," said the Catalan health chief, Alba Vergés, at a news conference., and Vergés did not provide details on the matter. "The general rule is that everyone will leave their house with their face mask on, whether they are going to the beach or to the office," she said.Failure to wear the protective face covering on the street or in closed spaces that are open to the public could lead to €100 fines, warned Vergés.The Catalan government is hoping that this new move will help contain the outbreak in, and prevent future cases.On Tuesday, the Catalan government's spokesperson, Meritxell Budó, had said that making face masks mandatory would help everyone stay safe."It is a protection measure and a responsible measure. I am appealing to everyone's sense of responsibility," she said.Catalan authorities have reintroduced restriction of movement in an area of Lleida province that includes the provincial capital and which is home to over 200,000 people. On Tuesday, 74 new cases brought the total number of infections in the comarca of Segrià - a traditional administrative division that comprises 38 municipalities - to more than 500.The hospital in Lleida city has been dealing with a surge in cases, and officials have warned that if the situation in Segrià does not improve in the coming days,, which people may now only enter or exit for work purposes. Another Spanish comarca , this one in the northwestern region of Galicia, is also under partial lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak.Other parts of Spain have been registering new coronavirus outbreaks since nationwide confinement measures were officially lifted on June 21. In the southern region of Andalusia, a funeral wake in Belicena, in Granada province, is at the center of an outbreak with six positive cases.Elsewhere in the region, another 14 outbreaks have been registered for a total of 254 cases.Andalusian authorities are asking local officials to be very careful about preventing crowds from forming.And in the Basque Country, health officials reported 14 new positive cases in an outbreak in Ordizia, in Gipuzkoa, province, for a total of 30 infections."There are a few outbreaks that are forcing us to take steps back," said Spain's finance minister and government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, following the Tuesday Cabinet meeting that greenlighted an extension . "We urge people to follow the recommendations of the health authorities."Now thatfollowing a prolonged coronavirus lockdown and deescalation process, it is up to regional authorities - not the central government - to manage and control coronavirus outbreaks